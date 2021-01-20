President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted a prerecorded farewell address in which he boasted about his political movement and economic policies while glossing over the violent riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that's claimed over 400,000 American lives.

In the nearly 20-minute-long speech, Trump praised the foreign policies he imposed during his term, and celebrated the rising stock market and the "greatest political movement" in U.S. history.

"We built the greatest political movement in the history of our country. We also built the greatest economy in the history of the world," Trump said.

"America outperformed other countries economically because of our incredible economy and the economy that we built. Without the foundations and footings, it wouldn't have worked out this way. We wouldn't have some of the best numbers we've ever had," he added.

The outgoing president merely glossed over the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and urged Americans to come together and "rise above."

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor, and forge our common destiny," Trump said.

Trump also highlighted the administration's efforts to impose tariffs on China and create a vaccine against the coronavirus, which he referred to as the "China virus" in the video.

"Also, and very importantly, we imposed historic and monumental tariffs on China; made a great new deal with China. But before the ink was even dry, we and the whole world got hit with the China virus," he said. "Another administration would have taken 3, 4, 5, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine. We did in nine months."

The president briefly mentioned the 400,000 Americans who died of the virus, and vowed to "wipe out this horrible pandemic once and for all."

Trump had previously acknowledged that a new administration will take over the White House on Wednesday. But he chose not to mention President-elect Joe Biden by name during the nearly 20-minute video address; he did wished the next administration luck.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word," Trump said.

The outgoing president's farewell address came after Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell's meeting to discuss ground rules for the chamber in Trump's upcoming impeachment trial.

The Senate is now waiting on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send over the article of impeachment to begin the trial. It is unclear when she will send the measure.

If Trump is convicted for inciting the Capitol riot, the Senate can take a vote to bar him from holding federal office ever again.