US President Donald Trump has come under fierce criticism, including from his own supporters, after posting a highly charged message about the deaths of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Monday.

In a lengthy statement shared on his Truth Social account, Trump confirmed the deaths before launching into a blistering attack on the filmmaker, blaming what he described as Reiner's 'incurable affliction' with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' for the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

'A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,' Trump wrote. 'Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.'

'TDS' Claim and Praise for Trump's 'Golden Age of America'

Trump went on to accuse Reiner of having 'driven people CRAZY' through his long-running criticism of the former and current president, claiming the director's 'raging obsession' reached new heights as Trump's administration 'surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness'.

He added that the United States had entered a 'Golden Age of America', before closing the post with a brief message of condolence: 'May Rob and Michele rest in peace.'

The tone of the message immediately drew attention, with critics and supporters alike questioning why the president chose to revisit a political feud while acknowledging the violent deaths of the filmmaker and his wife.

Loyal Supporters Publicly Rebuke the President

Unusually, much of the backlash came from Trump's own base, with self-identified supporters flooding the comment section to express discomfort and disappointment.

One follower, posting under the name NoJelly, wrote: 'While all of this post was true, it could have been better to leave the TDS part out on the first post on the topic. No value in dunking here.'

Another supporter addressed Trump directly, saying: 'Sir, Mr President... I love you, I support you 100%. I DO NOT SUPPORT THIS POST! Highly inappropriate, and it puts us in their box. Tacky and tasteless.'

'Every Human Deserves Respect': Calls for Decency After the Killings

Several replies stressed that the manner of Reiner's death made the remarks particularly troubling.

'Mr President, the man and his wife were brutally murdered,' one commenter wrote. 'If you cannot say something nice about them, it is best to just not say anything at all.'

Another long-time supporter said the post crossed a line, writing: 'Terrible response to this tragedy. Unbecoming of the Office of the President. I voted for you three times but this is beyond the pale.'

A separate reply added: 'EVERY human deserves respect during something like this. I am ashamed that you posted that. You must humble yourself and ask for forgiveness in what was a very HUGE lapse in judgement.'

A Long-Running Feud Resurfaces After Tragedy

Reiner, a celebrated director and actor, was best known for films including When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men. In recent years, he became one of Trump's most vocal critics in Hollywood.

He frequently accused Trump of undermining democratic norms and played a key role in launching initiatives aimed at investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, helping cement a public feud that spanned nearly a decade.

That history appeared to shape Trump's comments, which revived the animosity even as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Reiner and his wife.

Silence From the White House as Backlash Grows

As the post continued to circulate online, critics said it highlighted the increasingly harsh tone of American political discourse, while supporters who spoke out suggested the president had misjudged the moment.

Neither Trump nor the White House has issued a follow-up statement addressing the backlash, as reactions to the post continue to mount across social media.