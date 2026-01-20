US President Donald Trump has linked his aggressive pursuit of Greenland to his snub for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in a controversial message to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, igniting fierce online criticism for its perceived childish and unhinged tone. The text, sent on Sunday and confirmed by Norwegian officials, accuses the country of withholding the award despite Trump's claims of ending '8 Wars PLUS.'

As of 20 January 2026, the Trump Norway letter has become a focal point for debates on presidential diplomacy and maturity, with experts questioning its implications for international relations.

The Content of the Trump Norway Letter

The message was a reply to a joint communication from Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who expressed opposition to Trump's announced tariffs on several European nations and called for de-escalation. In it, Trump stated: 'Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.'

He further argued that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China, questioning their ownership rights by noting, 'There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.'

Trump asserted he has done more for NATO than anyone since its founding and insisted the alliance should reciprocate by supporting US control of Greenland, concluding that the world is insecure without it. Støre responded by clarifying that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee, not the Norwegian government, a point he has explained to Trump multiple times.

Online and Expert Reactions to the Letter

The letter spread rapidly across social media, drawing condemnation for its erratic capitalisation, factual inaccuracies, and petulant undertones. Reddit forums buzzed with similar views, one user labelling it 'pathetic and a disgusting degradation of the Presidency.' The backlash, including calls for invoking the 25th Amendment, reflects broader concerns about Trump's fitness.

On X, user Sophie posted that it 'genuinely reads like it was written by a petulant 12 year old,' a sentiment echoed in thousands of likes and shares.

That letter from Trump to the Norwegian PM genuinely reads like it was written by a petulant 12 year old. What an excruciating embarrassment he is. — Sophie (@anainsin) January 19, 2026

Verified economist Anders Åslund highlighted the timing on X, noting Trump imposed tariffs shortly after the Nobel announcement, adding that many feared he would punish Norway.

The US could greatly benefit from having a grownup as president:

Just after Trump learned that he would not get Nobel's Peace Prize he threatened China with higher tariffs & drove down the stock market 2%...

We had feared the toddler would have punished Norway... — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) October 10, 2025

Historian Anne Applebaum, in The Atlantic, described the text as featuring 'childish grammar, strange capitalizations' and a 'loose grasp of history,' warning that it signals Trump 'genuinely lives in a different reality.'

Political and Diplomatic Implications

The incident has heightened strains with European allies, as Trump's tariffs target Denmark, Norway, Finland, and others until Greenland is handed over. EU officials are preparing retaliatory measures, fearing a return to 2025's trade volatility that disrupted markets.

NATO members express worry over alliance unity, particularly with Arctic interests at stake against Russian and Chinese advances. Greenland's leaders have protested, affirming their ties to Denmark.

Trump's Davos attendance this week may see the Trump Norway letter dominate talks, with calls for dialogue persisting. Støre's proposal for a phone discussion remains open, but the focus on personal slights in the Trump Norway letter risks undermining transatlantic stability as stakeholders watch for further escalations.