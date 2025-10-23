The baffling case of Jashanpreet Singh's release at the border has sparked a major debate across the US. After being detained, this individual — described by some as a potential 'killer' — was let go under circumstances that remain unclear.

Catastrophic Collision: Three Dead in Chain-Reaction Pileup

Authorities have named the 21-year-old lorry driver facing charges over the multi-vehicle, fiery collision on the westbound 10 Motorway in Ontario, which resulted in three fatalities and injuries to several other people.

NEW: 21-year-old semi-truck driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in a horrific crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario, California.



California Highway Patrol investigators say the man, from Yuba City, was believed to have been on drugs.



Singh, a Yuba City resident, has been identified by local media as the man arrested at the site. He was subsequently taken and held at the West Valley Detention Centre in Rancho Cucamonga. It is suspected that the man was operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Furthermore, there are widespread reports that he was previously detained and released at the California border in 2022 by the Biden administration after he entered the country unlawfully.

The Freeway Disaster: Location and Time

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the catastrophic crash occurred just after 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, striking the westbound lanes of I-10 immediately west of the Interstate 15 (I-15) interchange in Ontario.

Investigators assert that as traffic had slowed or stopped, Singh's semi-tractor-trailer failed to apply the brakes, smashed into the queued vehicles, and triggered a chain-reaction pileup involving eight vehicles — including four commercial trucks. The collision resulted in a fire and a significant fuel spill.

The tragedy claimed three lives at the scene, with at least four other individuals being hospitalised for various injuries. The CHP confirmed that the truck driver, Singh, did not apply his brakes before impact.

The incident presented hazardous-material concerns due to the resulting fuel spillage, necessitating the closure of lanes for several hours while the site was thoroughly cleaned and investigated.

Legal Action and Charges

Following the incident, CHP and San Bernardino County law enforcement confirmed that Singh was arrested at the scene and subsequently booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

He is currently awaiting formal charges, which are expected to include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs, causing injury or death.

Authorities also noted that while toxicology tests are pending, the preliminary investigation strongly indicates the driver was impaired. To fully reconstruct the tragic events, investigators stressed the critical need for witness accounts and dashcam footage.

The Suspect: Jashanpreet Singh

Local media have identified the driver as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Yuba City. While his name and hometown are public, multiple reports emphasise that little verified background information is available as the criminal and traffic investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses and viral dashcam footage provide a stark picture of the collision, describing a red tractor-trailer that never slowed, barreling directly into stopped traffic. The videos show the semi slamming first into an SUV before continuing the momentum to collide with another big rig.

BREAKING - Indian symbols, including a Sikh Khanda, were found on the semi truck of the 21-year-old driver who killed three people in Ontario, California, a driver California officials are refusing to name. pic.twitter.com/24rbcFvNXA — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 22, 2025

While authorities have held back on releasing a mug shot or a full official biography as the legal process begins, online videos of the wreckage revealed specific details about the truck itself: a Sikh Khanda symbol was marked on the vehicle, and the cab's roof panel had the name "SANDHU" written in capital letters.

The Driver's Immigration History

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, citing multiple sources within ICE and DHS, reported that Singh was apprehended by Border Patrol in California in March 2022 and subsequently released into the US interior pending the outcome of his immigration proceedings.

Melugin added that Singh is an 'Indian illegal alien' who was encountered and subsequently released at the California border by the Biden administration in March 2022.

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/ewxt7ZGfJs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

The correspondent further stated that a DHS photo of Singh was attached to the original post, sourced from federal officials. Melugin made a precise claim on X, which was later reproduced by his outlet.

The report from Fox News further specified that federal immigration sources informed the network that ICE lodged a detainer request following Singh's arrest on criminal charges.

Conflicting Reports on Immigration Status

While Melugin's report was widely echoed by other outlets and social media, major local news reports presented a more cautious stance.

These local sources often attributed the immigration details simply to 'law enforcement' or 'federal sources', emphasising that the investigation and official confirmation of Singh's immigration status remain ongoing.