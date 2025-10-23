In a rare decision at Sheffield Crown Court, the judge presiding over the Harvey Willgoose murder case has named the 15-year-old boy responsible for the killing, lifting the automatic anonymity typically granted to children convicted of crimes in the UK.

Mohammed Umar Khan, 15, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years for the murder of his classmate Harvey Willgoose, also 15, during their lunch break at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.

What Happened to Harvey Willgoose

On 3 February 2025, pupils at All Saints Catholic High School watched in horror as Khan fatally stabbed Harvey in the chest with a 13cm serrated hunting knife. The attack unfolded in just nine seconds, captured in CCTV footage. One of the blows pierced a rib and Harvey's heart.

According to testimony, the two boys had fallen out over a social media dispute linked to an earlier school lockdown incident involving rumours of knives. Khan, described by police as having a 'long-standing interest in weapons,' had brought the hunting knife to school that morning.

After the stabbing, Khan reportedly told the school's headteacher, 'I'm not right in the head. My mum doesn't look after me right.'

Who Is Mohammed Umar Khan?

Khan, who had transferred to All Saints the previous September, was described in court as having a troubled home life and a pattern of violent outbursts at school.

Reports revealed he had been targeted by bullies, struggled with anger, and previously posed for photographs with weapons. Police had even visited his home after his mother found pictures of him holding knives and an axe.

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen noted that Khan ignored repeated warnings about carrying weapons and said during sentencing that he had demonstrated an 'inability to manage [his] anger.'

The Ban on Naming Child Killers in the UK

Under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999, children under 18 who are involved in criminal proceedings automatically receive anonymity in media reports.

This means newspapers, broadcasters, and online outlets cannot publish their name, image, or identifying details while they are minors, unless a judge decides otherwise.

The rule exists to protect young offenders from lifelong stigma and to support rehabilitation. Normally, once an offender turns 18, the protection lapses and their name can be reported.

Why the Judge Lifted the Ban

In this case, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen lifted the reporting restriction, meaning Khan could be named publicly for the first time. She said the decision balanced the teenager's welfare with the public interest in transparency and deterrence.

In her ruling, Justice Ellenbogen explained, 'The public will wish to know the identity of those who commit serious offences in seeking to understand how a child of that age could do so.'

The judge also accepted media arguments that naming Khan could serve as a deterrent to other young people tempted to carry knives and would not unduly harm his future prospects since he would have been named upon turning 18 anyway.

She emphasised that the principle of open justice, ensuring transparency in the courts, outweighed arguments for continued anonymity, especially given the gravity of the crime and its impact on the public.

After the verdict, Harvey's sister, Sophie Willgoose, delivered an emotional statement, 'In that moment, our world was shattered forever. The defendant didn't just end Harvey's life — he ended ours too.'

Their mother, Caroline Willgoose, has since called for knife arches, or walkthrough metal detectors, in all UK schools, campaigning to prevent similar tragedies.