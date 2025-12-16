A viral video showing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents violently arresting a pregnant woman in Minneapolis has become the latest flashpoint in an escalating conflict between federal authorities and local communities over the Trump administration's aggressive deportation directives.

The incident on Monday, part of the administration's 'Operation Metro Surge,' saw residents hurl snowballs at federal officers after they pinned the woman to the snow-covered ground. The footage has drawn national condemnation and intensified the debate over the enforcement tactics being used in residential neighbourhoods.

Viral Video of ICE's Arrest of Pregnant Woman

The scene, captured from multiple angles by neighbours and bystanders, provides a graphic look at the intensity of the federal enforcement action. The viral footage shows US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents physically subduing a pregnant woman, pinning her face-down into the snow-covered pavement.

The horrified crowd then started screaming, 'She is pregnant! She's Pregant! and 'She can't breathe!' However, Trump's ICE enforcers did not let up and instead tried to shoo the crowd away.

Later, the pregnant woman was handcuffed and dragged across the icy pavement by one arm. This prompted the residents to hurl snowballs at the agents and blow whistles to alert other neighbours.

National Outrage Over Deportation Mandate

The visual of a vulnerable person being held against the sub-zero ground while bystanders pleaded for her safety has immediately triggered a firestorm of local and national condemnation. Many are questioning the 'full force' tactics applied by ICE agents in residential communities.

According to several eyewitness accounts, the atmosphere shifted from tense to violent when ICE agents tried to make a series of on-the-spot arrests. CBS News reported that as the standoff escalated, at least four people who surrounded the agents were taken into federal custody.

Local advocates said the immigration enforcers' 'saturation' tactics - where they perform multiple public arrests are designed to intimidate communities. On the contrary, federal officials stressed that these actions are necessary responses when a crowd tries to interfere with any law enforcement operation. Still, critics said those 'tactics' have crossed an ethical line and can be instead described as an 'inhumane' approach.

DHS Defends 'Operation Metro Surge'

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday, 12 December 2025, that under the directive of 'Operation Metro Surge' in Minnesota, ICE apprehended more than 400 individuals who are residing in the country illegally. The officials emphasised that among those who were arrested are paedophiles, rapists, and violent thugs.

The office also stressed that the operation specifically targets the 'worst of the worst' who have allegedly migrated to Minnesota to exploit the state's sanctuary policies.

'ICE law enforcement officers have arrested more than 400 illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and violent thugs since Operation Metro Surge began,' Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary, said in the announcement. 'Tim Walz and Jacob Frey failed to protect the people of Minnesota. They let these monsters and child predators roam free.'

She added, 'Thanks to our brave law enforcement, Minnesota is safer with these thugs off their streets. Instead of thanking our law enforcement for removing criminals from their communities, Tim Walz and Jacob Frey continue to demonize our brave law enforcement.'