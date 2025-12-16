A major emergency unfolded at a Marks & Spencer (M&S) branch in southeast London on the morning of 16 December 2025, triggering a massive response from emergency services after a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Eleven people were rushed to a nearby hospital, while 19 others were evaluated by paramedics and discharged at the scene on Gallions Road. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening. As the leak was detected before the Marks & Spencer in Charlton opened to the public, all 30 affected individuals are believed to be staff members, according to BBC News.

Sudden Evacuation at Gallions Road

The alarm was first raised at approximately 09:30 GMT at the M&S store located on Gallions Road in Charlton. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to the store and treated the situation as a major incident, dispatching a wide array of resources, including ambulance crews, fast response cars, and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) also arrived to find that more than 30 people had already evacuated the building. Firefighters in breathing apparatus conducted a systematic search of the premises. They used detection equipment and later confirmed an elevated reading for carbon monoxide. They cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale ventilation operation.

Aftermath and Safety Investigations

After the evacuation of the building, M&S released a short statement to confirm the temporary closure of the Charlton branch. The company assured that an internal investigation is underway to pinpoint the exact cause of the leak and make sure that all the building's systems are thoroughly fixed and certified before staff or customers are allowed back inside.

'Our Charlton store is temporarily closed as we investigate an incident that happened earlier this morning, we hope to reopen as soon as possible,' M&S stated.

What is Carbon Monoxide?

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas produced by the incomplete combustion of fuels such as gas, oil, and coal, often called a 'silent killer'. Common sources include gas stoves, burning charcoal, unvented kerosene heaters, blocked chimneys, furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, tobacco smoke, and vehicle exhaust. It cannot be detected without a specialised alarm.

According to Mayo Clinic, carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when the toxic gas accumulates in the bloodstream. The gas is dangerous because it displaces oxygen, starving vital organs like the brain and heart of the oxygen they need to function. This rapid oxygen deprivation can lead to irreparable organ damage and may cause death within minutes of heavy exposure.

Common Signs and Symptoms

The initial symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are often mistaken for the flu or food poisoning. Symptoms vary by exposure level. Mild exposure can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. Moderate exposure may lead to a severe throbbing headache, disorientation, confusion, blurred vision, and impaired coordination.

Severe exposure can cause a rapid heart rate, chest pain, seizures, cardiac arrest, and loss of consciousness. Affected individuals may also experience shortness of breath or a progressive loss of muscle control leading to unconsciousness.

Standard and Emergency Treatment

Rapid medical intervention is critical for treating carbon monoxide poisoning. The first step is to move the person to fresh air immediately. Treatment methods depend on the severity of the case, but oxygen is typically administered through a face mask, according to WebMD.

For severe poisoning, especially in pregnant women, hyperbaric oxygen therapy may be required. This treatment involves placing the person in a specialised, full-body, high-pressure chamber to force oxygen into the blood plasma and remove the toxins.