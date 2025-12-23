In the sanctuary of a hospital ward, the last thing a patient expects to face is a physical assault from the very hands sworn to heal them. Yet, for 36-year-old Arjun Panwar, a routine visit for breathing difficulties turned into a scene of harrowing violence that has since sent shockwaves across social media.

The incident, captured in a now-viral video, has not only sparked a police investigation but has also ignited a fierce debate regarding the erosion of basic respect between medical professionals and those in their care. The altercation unfolded at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, northern India, where Dr Raghav Narula, a senior resident, was filmed launching a flurry of vicious punches at Panwar after the patient allegedly questioned the doctor's 'rude' tone.

The Linguistic Spark That Ignited Dr Raghav Narula

The root of the violence appears to be a linguistic slight that escalated with terrifying speed. Panwar alleges that the trouble began when Dr Narula approached him in the pulmonary ward to question why he was there and where his test results were located.

According to Panwar, the doctor used the Hindi word 'tu'—a version of 'you' that, while common in intimate settings, is considered deeply disrespectful or belittling when used by a professional toward a stranger.

'He spoke to me very rudely,' Panwar told The Times of India. Seeking to stand his ground, the patient asked to be addressed with respect, reportedly posing the question: 'Is this the way you talk to your family members?' This query seemingly acted as a catalyst.

Panwar claims that Dr Raghav Narula became 'enraged' at the challenge to his authority and immediately began the physical beating.

The fallout was immediate. Outside the hospital gates, Panwar's relatives gathered in a heated protest, demanding the doctor's immediate arrest and threatening an indefinite strike within the facility if justice was not swift.

The image of a helpless man being beaten while seeking treatment for respiratory issues has resonated far beyond Shimla, touching a nerve regarding the power dynamics often found in state-run medical institutions.

Official Suspension and the Defence of Dr Raghav Narula

The institutional response was rapid, necessitated by the undeniable evidence of the viral footage. Dr Rahul Rao, the Medical Superintendent at IGMC, confirmed that Dr Raghav Narula was suspended on Monday following the incident. A preliminary internal probe has already found the doctor guilty of misconduct, and the state's Health Minister has requested a formal report on the matter.

However, the legal battle is only just beginning. Local police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the doctor for physical assault. Despite the clear visual evidence, the doctor has attempted to provide a counter-narrative. Speaking to the Indian Express, Dr Raghav Narula hit back at the accusations, stating that he 'did not intend' to assault the patient and claiming, 'The patient behaved rudely with me first.'

This defence has done little to quiet the public outcry. For Panwar, the trauma of the event outweighs any excuse offered. Having sought help for his health, he instead found himself filing a police report from a hospital bed.

As the investigation continues, the case serves as a grim reminder that the white coat of a physician provides no shield against the law when the line between clinical care and criminal conduct is so violently crossed.