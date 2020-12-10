It would seem that not everyone would be "eligible" for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as two health workers in the UK experienced a severe allergic reaction after they received the much-awaited vaccine. The UK is now warning those who have a history of allergies to take some precautions before deciding on whether they would get vaccinated or not.

The National Health Service (NHS) in England gave precautionary advice on Wednesday about getting the vaccine. The health authorities in the UK said that two of the staff at NHS who received the vaccine "responded adversely."

Read more Mental health and rap music: More rap songs including mental health metaphors in their lyrics

The two staff members, whose names were withheld for privacy purposes, would normally carry an adrenaline auto-injector. Both have had a history of allergic reactions.

According to the report, the two members had an anaphylactoid reaction after they received the vaccine Tuesday. There were thousands who got vaccinated in the UK on the said day.

Stephen Powis, NHS England's national medical director, said that as with what's common with new vaccines, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) advised on a precautionary basis that people who have a significant history of allergic reactions must not receive the vaccine considering that two people who had a history of allergy responded adversely to it. Despite the allergic reaction, however, both are already recovering well.

Aside from the advice that those who may have had a history of anaphylactoid reaction or any kind of allergy towards medicine or food must not receive the vaccine, it also stated that the process of vaccination must "only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available."

They also advised those who are due to receive the vaccine to relay their allergies to health care professionals who would be administering the vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents on Tuesday, which stated that the trial data of the Pfizer vaccine indicated that there were slightly adverse responses, which were thought as allergic reactions in the group that had the vaccine compared with the placebo group.

Dr Paul Offit, a vaccine expert, told CNN that having an allergic reaction to a vaccine is common. He also said that in the U.S. approximately one of every 1.4 million vaccine doses is complicated by an allergic reaction.