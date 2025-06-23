Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton could miss most of the 2025–26 NBA season after suffering a suspected Achilles tendon tear during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 25-year-old guard collapsed without contact while driving to the basket late in the first quarter of the Pacers' 103–91 defeat. Visibly in pain, he slapped the floor in frustration and was unable to put any weight on his right leg. He was helped off the court by teammates and medical staff. His father, John Haliburton, later confirmed on the broadcast that the injury involved his Achilles tendon.

Haliburton had been battling a right calf strain since Game 5 and admitted before Sunday's game that his leg felt 'stiff' and 'sore' but insisted on playing as long as he could walk.

Haliburton Could Be Sidelined Until February 2026

Medical experts estimate that Haliburton may be facing a recovery period of eight to ten months, potentially keeping him out until at least February 2026. Dr Louis J Soslowsky, an orthopaedic researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, noted that athletes typically require that timeframe to reduce the risk of re-rupture and fully restore strength.

Although the Pacers have yet to confirm the full extent of the injury or whether surgery will be required, Dr Soslowsky said a complete Achilles rupture generally demands surgical repair to reconnect the tendon. 'The Achilles tendon is the largest and strongest tendon in the body,' he explained, adding that it can absorb forces exceeding 1,000 pounds during high-level athletic activity.

Haliburton's Historic Playoff Run Cut Short

The injury marks a heartbreaking end to a record-breaking postseason for Haliburton. The All-Star guard averaged 17.7 points and a playoff-leading 9.0 assists per game, setting a franchise record with 197 assists in a single postseason. He also made NBA history as the first player to hit a game-tying or game-winning shot in the final seconds of all four playoff rounds.

Despite his injury, Haliburton remained a motivating presence from the sidelines, embracing teammates on crutches after the final buzzer. 'To go down like that and still be selfless, cheering for us — that just speaks volumes to who Tyrese Haliburton is,' said teammate T.J. McConnell.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle hailed Haliburton's performance as 'one of the great individual runs in NBA history', praising his leadership and composure throughout the team's Finals campaign.

Pacers Look Ahead After Crushing Loss

With Haliburton likely sidelined for much of the upcoming season, the Pacers face a challenging offseason after narrowly missing out on their first NBA title. However, the team remains united in their support for their injured star.

'He gave us everything he had,' said forward Pascal Siakam. 'It hurts that he could not finish it with us, but I am proud of him. We all are.'

As the basketball world awaits official confirmation of Haliburton's diagnosis and recovery plan, the Pacers must now regroup and prepare for life without their franchise leader—at least for the foreseeable future.