A rowdy outburst by an Israeli tourist at a café in Thailand has ignited fury online and sparked a fierce cultural debate between locals and foreign visitors. The woman, now identified as Kesem Cohen, was caught on video refusing to remove her shoes at a café in Koh Phangan, a popular Thai island, before launching into an arrogant tirade where she claimed: 'My money built your country'.

The incident unfolded on 5 May, when Cohen allegedly defied a request to respect a deeply rooted Thai custom—removing shoes before entering certain indoor spaces—and was filmed arguing with locals. In the now-viral 15-second video, she is seen raising her hand in frustration and appearing to dismiss the request with a smirk, before uttering the comment that has since sparked widespread condemnation.

Viral Video Sparks International Outrage

The footage, first shared on the Koh Phangan Conscious Community Facebook page, spread rapidly on Thai and international social media. The backlash was swift and severe, with many Thai netizens demanding she be deported and blacklisted from the country.

'Please remove this woman and blacklist her. This is offensive to all of us hardworking people and our ancestors,' one user wrote. Another added: 'We welcome tourists with hospitality, but this superiority complex is not welcome.'

The outrage also comes at a time when Thailand, recovering from years of pandemic-induced tourism drought, has been working to promote respectful and sustainable travel amid soaring visitor numbers.

@mothershipsg The woman has reportedly apologised for her remarks. However, she claimed she was lashing out in response to alleged harassment she faced from the workers at the shop. She said her words were taken out of context and that the video did not show the "violence" that was used to force her out of the cafe. #thailand #news #fyp #tiktokthailand ♬ original sound - Mothership - Mothership

Who Is Kesem Cohen?

Cohen, reportedly a tourist from Israel, has since responded to the backlash, insisting her remarks were 'taken out of context'. Via a post on her now deactivated Instagram account, she said: 'I intended to say that Israeli tourism contributes positively to the Thai economy.'

She also alleged she had suffered 'verbal and physical aggression' during the incident, claiming that the individual who filmed her was not a staff member but another café guest. Cohen maintained that she had received permission to wear shoes due to a foot injury.

'I had already chosen to leave the café to avoid further confrontation, yet I was met with aggression. The video is misleading and does not show the violence I experienced,' she added.

According to Israel Hayom, another Israeli witness named Shahar backed Cohen's account, saying the situation escalated when nearby Thai diners began shouting at the tourists, accusing them of disrespecting local customs. Shahar alleged that one Thai woman smashed a coffee cup and physically dragged Cohen by the hair—claims that remain unverified by local authorities.

Cultural Clashes and Mounting Frustrations

Removing one's shoes before entering homes, temples, and even some cafés and businesses is a long-standing tradition in Thailand, signifying respect. Cohen's refusal and her subsequent remark have been seen by many as symbolic of a growing cultural clash between locals and foreign tourists.

As Pattaya Mail reported, several Thai citizens have urged authorities to introduce stricter regulations to prevent disrespectful behaviour from foreign visitors, particularly in heavily touristed areas such as Koh Phangan, Bangkok, and Chiang Mai.

Tensions between Israeli travellers and locals in Thailand have also been building in recent months. In February, residents of Mae Hong Son raised concerns about Israeli visitors allegedly living and working illegally in the province, prompting Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Israeli Ambassador Orna Sagiv to visit the area and quell concerns.

Apology or Excuse?

While Cohen's apology has been acknowledged by some, others argue that the damage has already been done. The story has since drawn global attention, with critics suggesting that this incident could undermine the goodwill of Israeli tourists abroad and jeopardise Thailand's efforts to preserve its cultural identity.

Cohen's name now trends online alongside calls for more awareness among travellers about local etiquette and customs, especially in countries where hospitality and respect are deeply interwoven into the culture.