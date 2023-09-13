Due to burgeoning concerns about children's health and potential addictions, the UK government seem set to ban single-use vapes in a report that has been welcomed by leading health experts.

The reports of plans to put a stop to sales of disposable vapes come after fears continue to grow regarding the health risks of children and environmental impact.

For instance, last week, research carried out by recycling organisation, Material Focus, found that more than five million disposable vapes are being thrown away in the UK every week, figures which mark a fourfold increase from 2022.

This ban could come as early as next week following the news that health ministers decided the products are overwhelmingly aimed at young people under the age of 18.

The Local Government Association (LGA) have responded favourably to the potential ban, with the chairman of the community's well-being board, David Fothergill, claiming that the association was

"very pleased" by the news.

He continued: "Single-use vapes blight our streets as litter, are a hazard in our bin lorries, [and] are expensive and difficult to deal with in our recycling centres. It is important that a ban is brought in at pace. Disposable vapes are an inherently unsustainable product."

Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has admitted her difficulty in giving up on vaping and called them "incredibly addictive" amid the reports that the government are deeply considering the ban.

Additionally, Ms Rayner accused the government of voting against her party's call for a ban on vapes targeted at children, adding that "their actions have been failing so far".

"We want to ensure that vapes are used to get people off smoking as a tool because smoking is very harmful to people's health. But we also have to ensure that our children understand that vaping is not a way forward for them," Ms Rayner continued.

On the other side of the world, Australia has already implemented a strict ban on all forms of vaping, unless you have a prescription, whilst the French government and Welsh governments also have plans to ban disposable vapes.

Fair to say that the ban has been met with some controversy, particularly due to the belief that retailers could lose thousands of pounds in sales of disposable vapes if the ban goes ahead.

Owner of Crescent Stores Spar in Oxfordshire, Ian Lewis, stated that the ban could "ruin some businesses", and could be "nearly as impactful as the energy crisis".

Mr Lewis also suggested that the ban could potentially drive disposable vapes to be sold within the black market, adding: "People won't be coming to us, but elsewhere, for them."

Also, e-cigarette firm Totally Wicked in Blackburn has commented on the ban and adamantly claims that they will continue to develop their products, with chief executive, Marcus Saxton, defending the use of disposable vapes.

Mr Saxton also highlighted the benefits of vapes for people who wish to stop smoking, with vaping believed to be less harmful to help people wean off of cigarettes.

Regardless of public opinion, the final decision to ban single-use vapes will ostensibly be revealed in a consultation released by the Department of Health and Social Care next week.