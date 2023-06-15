New commitments to turbocharge the UK's location data and technology can transform public service planning and encourage business, the Science and Technology Secretary said yesterday (Wednesday, June 14) in a keynote speech at London Tech Week.

The Government's Geospatial Strategy, updated to cover the period up to 2030, aims to propel the UK ahead in revolutionising location data and technologies. By expanding groundbreaking location data and technologies across the country, the strategy aims to boost the economy and benefit consumers.

Key initiatives within the strategy include the implementation of Earth Observation technology pilots and the establishment of a Land Use Analysis Taskforce, which will play essential roles in areas ranging from transport planning to crisis response.

Furthermore, the UK is set to host an international geospatial conference in 2024, welcoming leading scientists in the field. These commitments, unveiled by the Science and Technology Secretary during a keynote speech at London Tech Week on June 14, 2023, aim to invigorate the UK's location data and technologies, revolutionising public services planning and stimulating business growth.

The UK Geospatial Strategy 2030 seeks to unlock substantial economic benefits by harnessing technologies like AI, satellite imaging, and real-time data. These advancements will fuel location-powered innovation and drive the utilisation of location data in sectors such as property, transport, utilities, and beyond.

Geospatial applications and services are integral to everyday life, from widely used online maps to expediting delivery for online shoppers, thereby bolstering businesses and the overall economy. Additionally, they have the potential to transform public sector delivery, improving areas like transport infrastructure planning and emergency response, as demonstrated during the recent pandemic. This ensures taxpayers receive the best possible value from public services.

Viscount Camrose, the Minister for AI and Intellectual Property at the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, expressed the importance of location data and technologies in powering the UK's economy. He emphasised that the Geospatial Strategy 2030 will maintain the country's status as an innovative global leader, building upon existing successes and seizing new opportunities presented by rapidly evolving technologies.

The strategy aims to drive economic growth, embed the application of geospatial data in critical decision-making processes, and foster the creativity required in both the private and public sectors to solidify the UK's position as a global science and technology powerhouse.

The renewed strategy outlines three core missions:

Embrace enabling technologies to expedite geospatial innovation.

Promote widespread use of geospatial applications and insights across the economy.

Instil confidence in the future geospatial ecosystem.

These missions build upon previous work, including the rollout of the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) in North East England, Wales, and London, which creates a standardised data-sharing platform for underground pipes and cables. Other achievements include reports on utilising location data for electric vehicle charge point deployment and the renewal and modernisation of major contracts providing the public sector access to world-leading geospatial data and services.

Sir Bernard Silverman, Chair of the Geospatial Commission, highlighted the enduring value of location-based insights. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tracking outbreaks across the country using location data proved crucial for informing public health decisions. Silverman stressed that location will continue to underpin solutions to significant challenges such as climate change, energy security, and economic growth. The strategy aligns with efforts to adopt critical technologies and invest in UK research and development.

The strategy sets an ambition for the full operationalisation of the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland by the end of 2025. Additionally, the Geospatial Commission will conduct a review of the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA) to ensure its relevance over the remaining seven years. The PSGA outlines how Ordnance Survey delivers world-leading location data and expertise to the public sector in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Other significant announcements include an ambition to host an international geospatial conference in 2024, the publication of a report identifying challenges and opportunities for location data in the health sector, and the sharing of key findings from earth observation pilot programmes to support innovative public sector access to earth observation data.

Furthermore, new research in collaboration with the Office for National Statistics and other partners will explore the implications of geographic changes in employment locations and land use. The Geospatial Commission will also release its findings to assist the public sector in making informed decisions regarding the location of electric vehicle charge points.

Lastly, a Land Use Analysis Taskforce will bring together cutting-edge data and scientific expertise to support decision-making related to land use, and plans are in place to collaborate with universities in publishing best practices to integrate geospatial learning into data science and geography courses.