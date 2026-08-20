Prime Minister Andy Burnham has launched a £442 million ($602.6 million) national drive to offer every person sleeping rough in England a route off the streets this winter, with the government aiming to ensure support is available by Christmas.

The package combines emergency accommodation with housing and health support, while more than 1,000 settled homes are due to be delivered over the next three years. New guidance also tells councils to provide suitable accommodation and specialist support for women sleeping rough.

The announcement adds £102 million ($139 million) to the £340 million ($463 million) package announced in July, bringing the government's total commitment to £442 million ($602.6 million). The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the funding is fully covered by existing budgets and will build on the approach used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emergency Accommodation and Longer-Term Support

Government guidance allows councils to use shared houses and flats, supported lodgings, bed and breakfast accommodation and warm spaces to provide temporary shelter.

The funding will also provide practical support covering housing, health and other needs, alongside more than 1,000 settled homes for people experiencing long-term homelessness over three years.

We’ve got too used to seeing people sleeping in doorways and outside stations.



It isn’t normal. And I won’t accept it.



Today, we’re announcing that everyone sleeping rough this winter will be offered a route off the streets if they need it.



We did it during the pandemic. We… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) August 19, 2026

Women sleeping rough have been given particular attention in the guidance. The government says they are underrepresented in official figures and can face increased risks of violence, abuse and exploitation. Councils are being encouraged to consider single-sex accommodation and specialist, trauma-informed support for women affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

A further £8.4 million ($11.4 million) will go to the Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund, supporting smaller and medium-sized charities and community organisations working with people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

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The Christmas commitment is intended to ensure people have a route off the streets this winter. It does not mean every rough sleeper will necessarily have permanent housing by Christmas.

Burnham's Manchester Record Offers a Test

The pledge expands an approach Burnham pursued as mayor of Greater Manchester, where he promised in 2017 to end rough sleeping by 2020. That target was not met.

His 'A Bed Every Night' scheme continues to provide more than 600 beds a night in Greater Manchester. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has defended the region's record, telling the BBC that the absence of a national programme meant people knew Greater Manchester was an area where support was available.

Conservative shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly criticised the new pledge, arguing that Burnham had failed to deliver his previous commitment. Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Gideon Amos also called for a longer-term increase in social housing.

Charities Welcome Plan but Seek Lasting Solutions

Homelessness charities have broadly welcomed the announcement while stressing that emergency accommodation must lead to permanent housing and continued support.

Shelter chief executive Sarah Elliott described the pledge as a 'game-changing move' but urged the government to increase the supply of council housing. Crisis chief executive Matt Downie said the commitment could help save lives, while stressing that long-term access to safe, settled housing would be essential to ending rough sleeping.

Burnham will host a national summit in the autumn bringing together representatives from charities, businesses, health services and faith groups. He has also pledged to donate 15 per cent of his ministerial salary to tackling homelessness.

The government says the immediate aim is to ensure everyone sleeping rough in England has a route off the streets this winter, while the longer-term programme is intended to help people move into and remain in secure accommodation.