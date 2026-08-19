Disabled people across England will be able to use their free bus passes at any time of day from April 2027, after the government announced plans to remove the weekday restriction on concessionary travel.

The change will allow eligible passengers to travel before 9.30am, when disabled bus passes are generally restricted under current rules. About one million people are expected to benefit, with ministers saying the move will help people travel to work, education and healthcare.

The policy extends a measure Andy Burnham introduced as mayor of Greater Manchester through the Bee Network. It comes alongside the government's £2 cap on eligible single bus fares, which is due to continue throughout 2027, although the two measures provide different forms of support.

Disabled Pass Restrictions To End

Under current rules in England, disabled concessionary bus passes are generally valid between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays. They can already be used throughout the day on weekends and bank holidays, while some councils provide additional support for peak-time journeys.

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From 1 April 2027, the weekday restriction will be removed. Eligible pass holders will be able to use their entitlement at any time of day or night on local services where the pass applies.

The government said the change would help disabled people travel to workplaces, colleges, hospitals and other destinations without having to pay during restricted hours. Ministers have also linked the measure to reducing living costs and supporting people into employment.

Burnham removed time restrictions for disabled bus passes in Greater Manchester earlier this year through the Bee Network. The national change extends the approach across England.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the reform would address differences between areas and provide more consistent support for disabled passengers.

£60m Scheme To Be Introduced

The national reform will be backed by £60m, with £40m coming from the Department for Work and Pensions and £20m from the Department for Transport.

Government sources said the funding has no set end date and is not intended as a one-off payment. The seven-month implementation period will allow legislation to pass through Parliament and give local transport authorities time to prepare their systems.

The disabled concessionary scheme is separate from the government's £2 single-fare cap, which is due to remain in place throughout 2027. The cap reduces the cost of eligible single journeys, while the disabled-pass change removes the restriction on when eligible passengers can travel for free.

The government has also introduced free bus travel for under-16s as part of its wider transport measures.

Disability Groups Welcome Change

Disability organisations and passenger groups have welcomed the removal of the time restriction, saying limited travel hours can create barriers for people who need to travel early in the day. Scope executive director James Taylor said disabled people face additional costs and that round-the-clock free bus travel could help remove barriers to work, education and healthcare.

Lydia Horbury, chief executive of Bus Users UK, said disabled people could not always arrange their lives around off-peak travel. She said removing the restrictions nationally would give passengers greater choice over when they travel.

Disability Rights UK also welcomed the change but said further work was needed to ensure eligibility for concessionary passes was applied consistently across the country.

The Conservative Party questioned how the government would fund the measure alongside its other transport commitments, including whether the policy was being funded through existing departmental budgets.

The new rules are due to come into force across England on 1 April 2027.