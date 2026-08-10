Prime Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled a package of 'everyday fixes' aimed at stripping out the 'daily nuisances' and 'rip-offs' he says erode household budgets, fast-tracking new rules to make subscriptions easier to cancel and tightening action on misleading discounts and prices.

The plan targets small, recurring costs that Burnham says 'chip away at hope'. It promises up to £400 million a year in consumer savings through a crackdown on subscription traps.

How Easier Cancellations Could Save UK Households £400m a Year

Government figures show UK consumers spend around £1.6 billion a year on unwanted subscriptions, with an estimated 10 million unwanted subscriptions currently active. More than 3.5 million people say they have been 'quietly rolled' from free trials into paid contracts, while 1.3 million have been caught by unexpected auto-renewals.

Ministers estimate that making subscriptions easier to cancel could save consumers an average of £14 a month for each unwanted subscription they end early. The calculation underpins the government's projected £400 million in annual savings.

Burnham Brings Subscription Reforms Forward

The subscription rules were first proposed under Keir Starmer's government, with a rollout originally planned for spring 2027. Burnham has brought the deadline forward to January 2027, saying the change is designed to help families sooner.

Under the new rules, firms will have to provide clearer information upfront and send regular reminders about active subscriptions. Customers will also get a 14-day cooling-off period after a trial ends or a long-term contract automatically renews. Burnham said the aim is to make it 'as easy to leave a subscription as it is to join'.

This autumn, the government will consult on adding deceptive pricing tactics to the list of banned practices under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act. The move would give regulators greater powers to act against firms without having to prove specific consumer harm in every case.

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Targeting 'Pretend Prices' and Cheaper Rail Travel

Burnham's wider strategy bundles several smaller interventions alongside the subscriptions overhaul. These include a ban on 'pretend prices', where inflated prices are used to dress up discounts.

The government will consult this autumn on adding these practices to the list of banned practices under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, which would allow regulators to take action without proving specific consumer harm in each case.

The government is also considering a national Network Railcard, which could extend discounted travel beyond the groups currently eligible to more, or all, residents.

The railcard idea has drawn comparisons with Switzerland, where residents can buy a universal 50 per cent discount card, and Germany, which offers simplified regional travel tickets. Critics have described the proposal as a 'short-term stop-gap' or 'quick temporary subsidy' that does not address underlying causes of high rail fares, including infrastructure costs and rolling stock procurement.

Other measures include a £2 cap on single bus fares in England and a VAT cut on household electricity bills, both aimed at easing pressure on household budgets. The electricity tax cut was announced during Burnham's first week in office, although the exact percentage reduction has not yet been specified.

Burnham's 'Everyday Fixes' and 10-Year Plan

Burnham says the measures are intended to give households 'room to breathe' by tackling everyday costs and 'rip-offs'. He is also touring areas affected by industrial decline to gather further everyday problems for his wider strategy.

The measures form part of Burnham's '10-year plan to bring back hope'. The long-term strategy aims to improve living standards and make everyday life easier and fairer. Burnham is shaping the plan through a national summer tour, where he gathers public views on daily costs, high streets and other everyday hassles.