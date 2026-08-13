Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing growing pressure from youth organisations and campaigners after backing tougher social media restrictions for children and teenagers, with critics arguing that broad bans fail to recognise the complex role digital platforms play in young people's lives.

The debate has intensified following proposals aimed at limiting access to social media for under-16s and strengthening online safety protections. Supporters say stricter measures are necessary to address concerns around mental health, harmful content, cyberbullying and addictive platform features. However, many young people argue that blanket restrictions risk treating all online experiences as harmful while overlooking the educational, social and community benefits digital platforms can provide.

The disagreement has emerged as one of the first major public policy debates of Burnham's premiership, highlighting a broader challenge facing governments worldwide: how to make the internet safer without limiting opportunities for younger users.

Growing Pressure for Stronger Online Protections

Calls for tougher social media regulation have gained momentum in recent years as policymakers, parents and child safety advocates raise concerns about the impact of online platforms on young people.

Read more France's National Assembly Backs Social Media Ban for Under-15s, Warns Platforms: Verify Ages or Lose Users France's National Assembly Backs Social Media Ban for Under-15s, Warns Platforms: Verify Ages or Lose Users

Campaigners have pointed to issues including cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, misinformation and excessive screen time. Technology companies have also faced increasing scrutiny over algorithms designed to maximise engagement, with critics arguing that some platform features can encourage compulsive use among younger audiences.

Supporters of tighter restrictions believe stronger age-based protections could help reduce online harms and force technology firms to take greater responsibility for the experiences of younger users. The UK has already introduced significant reforms through the Online Safety Act, but debate continues over whether additional measures are needed.

Youth Say the Conversation Is Missing Their Voice

While many young people acknowledge concerns about online safety, youth groups argue that policymakers are overlooking the benefits of social media and failing to involve younger users in discussions about reform.

For many teenagers, social media serves as a primary means of communication, education, entertainment, and self-expression. Online platforms can help users stay connected with friends, access support networks and engage with issues affecting their communities.

Youth advocates say focusing solely on restrictions ignores these benefits and risks creating policies that do not reflect how young people actually use digital services. Many have called for stronger moderation, better digital literacy education and improved platform design instead of blanket bans.

Balancing Safety and Access

The dispute extends beyond age limits and platform access. Experts increasingly view online safety as part of a broader discussion about how technology shapes modern life.

As Burnham's government considers its next steps, pressure is likely to remain on both policymakers and technology companies. Public concern about online harms remains high, but young people are also making it clear they want a greater role in shaping policies that affect their daily lives.

For the Prime Minister, the challenge is finding a balance between protecting vulnerable users and preserving the benefits digital platforms can offer. The success of any future reforms may depend not only on making the internet safer, but also on ensuring younger generations feel their voices have been heard.