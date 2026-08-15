Jason Arday, the former University of Cambridge professor who resigned last week amid allegations of academic misconduct, has died aged 41.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a property in south London by the London Ambulance Service shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday after reports that a man had been found unresponsive.

A police spokesperson said a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have not formally identified the deceased, the body is believed to be Arday's.

'At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious,' the force said. Officers have informed his next of kin and are preparing a file for the coroner. Police added that there is currently no indication that anyone else was involved.

Family Blames Years of Public Scrutiny

In a statement, Arday's family said he had endured years of sustained public abuse after accepting his role at Cambridge in 2023.

'Jason was subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse for more than three years since he accepted the role of professor at Cambridge University by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him,' the statement read.

The family said the 'campaign of misinformation' had become overwhelming for the academic, describing him as 'a gentle man' who 'always wanted to see the best in everyone'.

They added: 'We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son.'

The family also asked the media to respect their privacy and urged an end to what they described as years of harassment directed at Arday and his relatives.

Tributes Pour In From Political And Academic Leaders

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was 'devastated' by the news, describing the public treatment of Arday as unacceptable.

Read more Cambridge Professor Jason Arday Resigns Amid Plagiarism Probe, Says 'Relentless Accusations' Took 'A Profound Toll' Cambridge Professor Jason Arday Resigns Amid Plagiarism Probe, Says 'Relentless Accusations' Took 'A Profound Toll'

'Jason Arday was the victim of a pernicious public shaming that other people in his position simply wouldn't have faced,' Khan said. 'His death is a tragedy, but it should also be a wake-up call for all of us.'

Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice said the university was 'desperately saddened' by Arday's death and extended condolences to his family and friends.

Durham University, where Arday previously taught between 2019 and 2021, remembered him as 'a kind and warm person' who actively supported doctoral students throughout his career.

Resignation Followed Plagiarism Allegations

Arday stepped down from Cambridge earlier this month after the university announced an internal investigation into allegations relating to plagiarism, academic qualifications and honorary appointments.

In his resignation letter, he said the 'relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary' had taken 'a profound toll' on both himself and those closest to him.

Arday denied plagiarising his doctoral thesis. Earlier this year, Liverpool John Moores University upheld its decision to award him a PhD following an investigation into the claims.

However, further questions emerged over aspects of his personal and professional background, including claims about charitable fundraising, long-distance running achievements and childhood experiences. Those allegations prompted additional scrutiny and separate investigations by Cambridge and the University of Glasgow.

The controversy divided Cambridge's academic community, with some defending Arday as the target of a smear campaign while others questioned the university's appointment process.