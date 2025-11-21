The UK government has set out major reforms to the immigration system that will introduce a contribution-based model for settlement. Ministers say the changes represent the most significant update in decades and are designed to create a clearer and more consistent route to long-term residence. The new structure will apply to migrants already in the UK who have not secured settlement when the rules take effect.

Nearly two million visa holders who have arrived since 2021 are expected to come under the revised system. The rules will apply to skilled workers, family migrants, health and care visa holders and those on temporary schemes. Indefinite leave to remain, known as ILR, is the permanent residency status that allows a migrant to live and work in the UK without time limits and eventually apply for citizenship. The Home Office says the revised approach will tie settlement more closely to employment, integration and compliance with immigration conditions.

Officials argue that the current settlement process has become fragmented, with differing requirements across visa routes. Ministers say the new model will set firmer expectations and more predictable outcomes for applicants and the wider public. Once implemented, anyone who has not obtained an ILR will transition into the new system.

How the New Model Works

The contribution-based model is built around four assessment areas including residence, contribution, character and integration. The standard period before migrants become eligible for settlement will increase to 10 years, replacing the existing five-year general threshold. The government says the period may be reduced for applicants who show sustained economic or social contribution. Relevant evidence may include long-term work in priority sectors, National Insurance records, English language competence, volunteering and wider community involvement.

Some groups will have shorter pathways. NHS doctors and nurses who maintain continuous employment will be eligible after five years. High-earning entrepreneurs and individuals on recognised talent routes may qualify after three years if they demonstrate clear value to the economy or wider society. Ministers say this approach is intended to recognise work that supports national priorities.

Group Likely to Face Longer Waits

Lower-paid workers may spend more time on the route to settlement. Internal projections suggest many of the 616,000 health and care visa holders who arrived between 2022 and 2024 could face a 15-year timeline unless they increase their contribution scores. Migrants who receive public benefits will be placed on a 20-year route. Those who have overstayed visas or breached immigration rules may wait thirty years before they can apply.

Migrant support organisations say the changes could increase pressure on workers in sectors with lower wages. The Work Rights Centre says the longer pathway to an ILR could place care workers and others tied to employer sponsorship at heightened risk of exploitation.

Political and Social Reaction

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says the reforms will create one of the most selective settlement systems in Europe and give the UK greater control over long-term migration. Supporters say the model will reduce the risk of system abuse and create more consistency across visa categories. Trade unions and charities have questioned how contribution scores will be assessed and whether the process will be transparent.

Ministers describe the reforms as a clearer and fairer basis for settlement. Organisations that support migrants say the effects will depend on whether the changes widen opportunities or limit long-term security for those seeking to build stable lives in the UK.