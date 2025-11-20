The UK is heading into a marked cold spell, with forecasters warning of sub-zero temperatures, snow and widespread ice over the coming days. Weather alerts remain in place across several regions as wintry conditions begin to take hold.

The Met Office has cautioned that temperatures could fall close to minus 11C in parts of rural Scotland, with snow expected to settle in low-lying areas and on higher ground. Public health officials have also raised concerns that the cold snap could place vulnerable people at greater risk.

Households are being urged to make preparations as the severe weather coincides with rising energy demand that may place additional pressure on the electricity grid. Authorities say early planning will help reduce disruption if conditions worsen.

A Bitter Chill Grips the Nation

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice cover large sections of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, and further alerts are likely as the cold front persists. The Met Office said that wintry showers will continue to move across exposed regions, with higher ground in Scotland and northern England potentially seeing snow depths of up to 15 to 25 cm. Ice is expected to be the most widespread hazard, with surfaces likely to freeze rapidly overnight.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold-health alert for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber regions, while the rest of England remains under a yellow alert. Officials warn that older people, young children and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions face a heightened risk of illness during prolonged periods of low temperatures. Care providers and support services have been advised to check regularly on those who may struggle to stay warm.

Public health guidance recommends maintaining indoor temperatures of at least 18C, wearing insulated or layered clothing and ensuring easy access to warm food and drinks. The agency has stressed that even short periods of exposure to very cold air can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and respiratory infections.

Power Supply Concerns and Household Preparedness

Beyond the health implications, energy experts are warning that the cold conditions could place additional strain on the UK electricity grid. Demand is expected to rise sharply as households increase heating use. Meanwhile the Met Office's WeatherReady campaign highlights that snow and ice may cause service interruptions, including power cuts in rural areas.

Homeowners are being encouraged to check that heating systems are working effectively and that radiators and boilers are functioning before temperatures fall further. Simple measures such as using draught excluders, sealing gaps around doors and windows and closing curtains at night can help retain heat and manage energy use.

Residents are also advised to prepare for the possibility of power cuts. Keeping torches and spare batteries readily available, charging power banks in advance and writing down essential phone numbers can help maintain communication if electricity supplies are disrupted.

For those who need to travel, authorities recommend taking extra precautions. Motorists should ensure vehicles are winter-ready with antifreeze, an ice scraper, blankets and a warning triangle, and should allow additional time for journeys on icy roads.

Stay alert and stay prepared

The combination of freezing temperatures, snow and potential power strain continues to present challenges across affected regions. Forecasters and public health officials are urging residents to follow safety advice, monitor updates and take steps now to reduce risks during the ongoing cold spell.