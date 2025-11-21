Many people who seek shelter from war, political oppression, state violence and threats go to the United Kingdom. However, the country is overhauling its immigration rules, and they're not as friendly to immigrants.

UK's Home Office Is Changing Its Immigration Rules

The UK is home to millions of immigrants, but it may no longer be as attractive to those seeking asylum. The Home Office is making the 'biggest overhaul' to its immigration rules in 50 years, making it stricter and harsher, per Gov.UK.

The change is based on the 'Earned Settlement' model. Immigrants must earn the right to stay in the country through four core pillars: character, integration, contribution, and resistance.

With the change, it will take longer for immigrants to earn their right to indefinite leave to remain (ILR). Under the new rules, the ILR application will be 10 years for many. That's double the current baseline since immigrants can apply for 'settled status' after five years.

Also, low-paid workers will have to wait for 15 years before they become eligible for an ILR application. The 15-year wait applies to migrants who work in jobs that require qualifications lower than a bachelor's degree, such as firefighter, paramedic, electrician, plumber, skilled trades, or pharmacy technician.

Aside from increasing the waiting time for ILR eligibility, it also imposes penalties on non-British nationals who claim welfare support.

Those who claim benefits for less than a year would have to wait an extra five years. So, the baseline for their ILR application would be 15 years. That could take longer if they claim benefits for over a year because the penalty is 10 years, meaning they should wait 20 years to be settled.

The new policy is stricter for illegal immigrants or overstayers with visas, as they will have to wait 30 years for settlement. For higher-qualified overseas professionals, the average time to achieve the settled status would be 10 years.

BREAKING: The home secretary has announced ‘Boriswave’ migrants to wait up to 20 years to get settled status.



This won't won’t build a single house, shorten an NHS queue, improve public services, lower your bills or put food on your table. pic.twitter.com/epgd0u6Pwn — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 20, 2025

Why Did the Home Office Change the Immigration Rules?

The UK government decided to change the system because it feels that the current one is too lenient to immigrants, as it only takes five years to settle in the country. The government decided to reward those who contribute more to the economy and penalise those who rely solely on benefits.

Also, since the waiting time for ILR eligibility has doubled and could take longer for others depending on their economic status, the government believes it could reduce net migration over time.

Netizens React To the Change in Immigration

The news about changes to immigration rules received mixed responses from netizens. Some supported it while others were not happy about it.

'Brilliant news, they should earn the right to be here, not having it handed to them. They are guests in this country,' one commented.

Dr. Shah also approved of the proposed change. According to him, 'the rules are a step in the right direction.' Apparently, he found it 'frustrating' that some people work while others depend on 'benefits.'

Meanwhile, some are not happy about it.

'What an awful way to treat legal migrants who are contributing to our society - @ShabanaMahmood is truly a disgusting Home Secretary,' @implausibleblog wrote.

Another said it was 'Punishing the workers who keep your country running won't build a single house or fix a single NHS bed.' The X user also criticised the change for asking immigrants for two decades of work with 'zero rights,' calling it 'exploitation dressed as reform.'