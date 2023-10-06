In a landmark move aimed at bolstering communication network resilience and advancing the development of cutting-edge telecommunications technologies, the United Kingdom has joined forces with key global players, including Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States of America, to form the Global Coalition on Telecommunications (GCOT).

Simultaneously, the UK government has committed £70 million to the Future Telecoms UKRI Technology Missions Fund (TMF) Programme, marking a significant investment in the future of telecoms technology.

The launch of the GCOT on Thursday, October 5th, marks a historic moment in the realm of telecommunications. The coalition is set to serve as a vehicle for international collaboration, aimed at enhancing the resilience of communication networks, addressing common challenges such as supply chain disruptions and cyber threats and ultimately ensuring that nations can stay interconnected during critical times.

Telecommunications networks are the lifeblood of modern economies, underpinning a wide array of industries and services, from finance to healthcare and education. Recognising the global nature of telecom markets and the need for cross-border cooperation, the UK has joined hands with like-minded nations to secure supply chains, foster industry expertise and bolster network security.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Michelle Donelan, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating: "This historic partnership reflects our shared commitment to harnessing the power of telecommunications for the benefit of our nations and the world at large. Telecommunications networks are the lifeline of global economies and safeguarding their resilience and security in an evolving, interconnected world is a top priority for our governments."

Donelan continued: "By joining forces, the UK and our partners are well-positioned to take the lead in broadening supply chains, nurturing industry knowledge and bolstering security to address emerging challenges."

The Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator, Alan Davidson, also highlighted the global nature of telecommunications challenges.

He stated: "The critical telecommunications issues of today are global in scope. This groundbreaking coalition will help the U.S. and our partners respond decisively to cross-border opportunities and challenges."

"By working ever more closely together, the Coalition members will advance secure, diverse, resilient and innovative telecommunications networks around the world," Davidson further added.

While the formation of the GCOT marks a significant milestone, the UK government is simultaneously taking action on the domestic front by allocating an initial £70 million to the Future Telecoms UKRI Technology Missions Fund (TMF) Programme. This substantial investment underscores the UK's commitment to becoming a leader in the development of next-generation telecommunications technology, including advancements in 6G technology.

The Future Telecoms TMF Programme is poised to drive groundbreaking research and innovation in the telecoms sector. This investment will pave the way for new technologies that facilitate enhanced connectivity between space-based and terrestrial networks, deliver substantial increases in data transfer speeds, and improve energy efficiency through cloudification.

These innovations have the potential to benefit the public by expanding internet coverage, enabling universal deployment of self-driving cars and reducing energy consumption in an increasingly digital world.

Dr Kedar Pandya, Executive Director of Cross-Council Programmes at UKRI, emphasised the tangible benefits of this investment, stating: "This £70 million investment will, via the Future Telecoms UKRI Technology Missions Fund (TMF) Programme, form part of the UK's contribution to international cooperation in this field and provide tangible benefits to the population and economy."

The UKRI Technology Missions funding seeks to harness the UK's leadership in transformative technologies to solve specific problems while positioning the country as a long-term global leader.

In addition to the significant investment in the Future Telecoms TMF Programme, UKRI is allocating £250 million through the UKRI Technology Missions Fund to support capabilities and capacity in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and engineering biology from 2023 to 2025 and beyond. This comprehensive approach demonstrates the UK's commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological innovation across various sectors.

University-led Future Telecoms Research Hubs will be established to drive early-stage research and bolster the UK's role in shaping the future of 6G technologies. These hubs will serve as catalysts for cutting-edge research, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Innovate UK will also play a pivotal role by funding application-focused challenges to accelerate the development of market-ready solutions and promote collaboration within the UK's telecoms sector.

The international cooperation facilitated by the newly formed GCOT partnership ensures that UK activity will have a profound impact on global telecoms technologies, align with core values and safeguard national security interests.

Innovate UK competitions under the Future Telecoms Technology Mission Fund are set to commence on October 6th, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for telecoms innovation in the United Kingdom.