On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed the House of Commons, sharing insights from his recent participation in the G20 Summit held in Delhi, India.

In a comprehensive statement, Prime Minister Sunak covered a wide range of global issues, from diplomatic pressure on Russia to climate change and strengthening international partnerships.

Prime Minister Sunak commenced his statement by extending condolences to the people of Morocco following a devastating earthquake and remembering the victims of the terrorist attacks in the United States 22 years ago. His empathetic opening set the tone for a speech that touched upon several critical global challenges.

The Prime Minister outlined his three key aims at the G20 Summit, each addressing pressing international concerns.

He reiterated the urgent need for increased diplomatic pressure on Russia due to its disruptive actions in the Black Sea, which have adversely affected global food supplies. He condemned Putin's unwillingness to engage constructively and highlighted the destruction of Ukraine's ports and grain silos by Russian forces.

Furthermore, Sunak emphasised that democracies like the UK are at the forefront of tackling global challenges such as development and climate change, dispelling the notion that authoritarian regimes hold the solutions.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of forging new partnerships to ensure jobs, growth and security for the British people, underlining the significance of international collaboration in an era of rapid change.

Addressing the Russian Crisis

The Prime Minister passionately condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine, including their withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. He revealed declassified intelligence indicating Russian military involvement in an attack on a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea, highlighting Putin's desperation. Sunak urged the G20 leaders to stand against the "human suffering" caused by Putin's war, emphasising Ukraine's right to export goods through international waters.

The UK's commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, intelligence monitoring of Russian activity in the Black Sea and hosting a Global Food Security Summit later in the year were presented as tangible steps toward addressing this crisis.

Prime Minister Sunak expressed his support for Ukraine's counter-offensive, pledging to stand with the nation until a "just and durable peace" is achieved that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sunak transitioned to the second aim, highlighting the UK's leadership on various global challenges. He emphasised the UK's role in stabilising the global economy, controlling inflation and promoting future growth.

The latest ONS figures were cited to demonstrate the UK's robust economic performance.

The Prime Minister further advocated for fundamental reforms of the World Bank, with an emphasis on efficiency and responsible lending practices.

Sunak also went on to underline the UK's commitment to addressing climate change, highlighting its status as a global leader in reducing emissions and substantial contributions to the Green Climate Fund.

Building New Relationships

In his final aim, the Prime Minister underscored the UK's efforts to build new relationships with economies worldwide, including joining the CPTPP, launching partnerships with several countries and securing agreements to curb illegal migration.

During the G20 Summit, the UK signed a Strategic Partnership with Singapore, and productive discussions were held with Prime Minister Modi of India on strengthening defence, technology and trade relations.

Prime Minister Sunak acknowledged concerns about espionage and foreign interference, asserting that the UK will defend its democracy and security. He was emphatic with Premier Li of China, stating that actions undermining British democracy would not be tolerated. The importance of human rights and adherence to international law were emphasised in their discussions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed the United Kingdom's leadership in addressing global challenges. With a growing economy, a commitment to NATO and active participation in addressing climate change and development issues, the UK is positioned as a global leader.

Sunak expressed his determination to work with allies and partners to enhance security, drive economic growth and prioritise the interests of the British people.