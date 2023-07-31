The UK government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to catalyse local digital transformations and unleash the full potential of 5G technology with the introduction of a £40 million fund.

This significant investment aims to empower local areas across the country, enhancing their digital connectivity and facilitating the development of advanced wireless technologies, from cutting-edge healthcare solutions to futuristic farming and smart transport systems that combat congestion.

Starting today, local and regional authorities can submit applications for a portion of the multi-million-pound fund, specifically designed to accelerate innovation in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, transport, agriculture and public services.

The overarching goal is to create better-connected communities throughout the UK, reinforcing its position as a world leader in the deployment and utilisation of advanced wireless connectivity and digital advancements, while simultaneously attracting commercial investments to bolster the nation's economy.

The heart of this initiative lies in the establishment of 5G Innovation Regions. Funding will be awarded to areas demonstrating the most promising plans for driving the development and adoption of 5G and other advanced technologies. This strategic approach ensures that residents and businesses in towns, cities and rural areas across the country will be well-positioned to harness the myriad benefits of cutting-edge wireless connectivity and digital solutions, while also fostering an environment conducive to attracting commercial investments.

The applications of this groundbreaking technology are vast and diverse. One such possibility includes deploying sensors that analyse and optimise air quality by efficiently managing traffic flow.

Additionally, 5G-enabled drones can revolutionise the agriculture sector by collecting crucial data on weather and environmental conditions, thus empowering farmers with vital insights. Research indicates that widespread adoption of 5G could yield productivity benefits of an astounding £159 billion by 2035.

Sir John Whittingdale, the Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating: "Greater adoption of 5G-powered technologies will help deliver more efficient public services, new opportunities for residents and businesses and a boost for economic growth - and this new fund will give local areas from across the country the opportunity to be at the forefront of Britain's world-leading 5G revolution."

He further emphasised the significance of the 5G Innovation Regions, as they will break down barriers that hinder the local rollout of advanced technologies. According to Whittingdale, this initiative offers every community a chance to reap the rewards of 5G and showcases the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity through world-class digital infrastructure, a core component of its plans to level up every community in the UK.

The impact of improved connectivity through 5G and advanced wireless technologies is poised to be transformative for local areas. Notably, it will provide faster, more reliable and secure connectivity for residents and businesses, amplifying local economies and enhancing the delivery of public services.

The government's Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, which underpins this endeavour, outlines how advanced wireless connectivity will serve as the foundation for emerging innovative technologies, spanning from Artificial Intelligence to self-driving vehicles and digital twins – virtual environments where real-world objects, such as buildings or wind turbines, can be meticulously tested and refined using advanced computer simulations.

Hamish MacLeod, Chief Executive of Mobile UK, emphasised the critical role of driving 5G adoption in unlocking its full potential. He highlighted the government's £40 million fund supporting Innovation Regions as a pivotal step toward realising this vision, fostering active participation from local and regional authorities to bring the benefits of advanced wireless connectivity to their communities and businesses.

MacLeod also underscored that advanced wireless technologies would be instrumental in achieving the government's ambitions to build a more inclusive, competitive and innovative digital economy, generating new job opportunities in emerging sectors and providing reliable high-speed connectivity for residents and businesses.

To further accelerate 5G adoption in key sectors, spanning transport to manufacturing, the UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN) will launch a nationwide campaign. Working alongside the 5G Innovation Regions, this campaign will facilitate collaboration between businesses seeking to adopt 5G services and telecom providers and vendors, helping them grasp the immense advantages of 5G-enabled services and the avenues to access this transformative technology.

The successful 5G Innovation Regions, set to be announced later this year, will receive ongoing support from the government through the DSIT Future Network Programmes team and UKTIN. These regions will be empowered to develop their own digital ecosystems, leverage new and emerging technologies and amplify local and national initiatives supporting digital growth, such as Project Gigabit, Investment Zones and devolution deals.

Applications for the 5G Innovation Regions fund will close on September 10, 2023. As the UK forges ahead into the digital era, this initiative stands as a pivotal stride towards realising the government's vision of creating better-connected, innovative and thriving communities nationwide.

The £40 million fund signals the government's commitment to fostering digital excellence and propelling the UK into a prominent position as a global technology hub.