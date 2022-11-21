A scorpion bite might cost a British man his leg after the bug he got infected with devoured half of his leg.

The man, identified as Alan Stephenson, 73, hails from Hull, East Yorkshire. He was on a holiday in Thailand when a scorpion bit him. Stephenson developed an infection from the bite and was soon admitted to a local hospital which the family claims was unkempt, dirty and unhygienic.

His 44-year-old son, Kristian Stephenson, found out about his father's condition on November 9 after receiving a call from him. He claimed that the hospital was infested with cockroaches and the food for patients was being eaten by cats.

"It was like something from Banged Up Abroad. The hospital conditions were appalling and didn't have the resources to do anything with his leg," The Mirror quoted him as saying.

"I thought: He is going to die here." His father was later diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease and was told that amputation is the only option. The family then had to move him to another hospital as this hospital did not have the resources to carry out any such procedure.

The worst part was that Stephenson did not get any help from the people he was staying with on rent. They even seized his belongings to cover the rent as he battled for his life, claimed Kristian.

The family is still stuck in Thailand and is waiting for the doctors to tell them if the amputation will be carried out. The family is being provided assistance by Hull MP Karl Turner, who said that he is trying to get Alan repatriated to Britain.

"Since Kristian contacted my office regarding his dad's situation, I have been speaking with government ministers continuously to see if they can help with Alan's repatriation to Britain," said MP Turner.

"I am aware that Kristian is now with Alan but he is apparently struggling to get support from the British consular teams in Thailand. I will continue to push government ministers to ensure that's Kristian and Alan get the support they need at this incredibly worrying time."