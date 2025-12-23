A case that has shocked the United Kingdom is now drawing haunting comparisons to the Dominique Pelicot case in France, as Philip Young, the accused, is now being compared to the French abuser, Dominique Pelicot, due to the eerie similarities of the crimes they both committed against their own wives.

In the latest development in this case, the 49-year-old Swindon man has been charged with orchestrating a horrific operation of sexual abuse against his 48-year-old former wife. Philip drew haunting parallels to the high-profile Pelicot trial in France, in which for decades he drugged his wife and recruited strangers to assault her. His wife, Joanne Young, has bravely waived her right to anonymity.

Philip Young has been charged with 56 sexual offences against ex-wife Joanne Young, Wiltshire Police said.



He will appear in court with five other men who have also been charged with sexual offences against Ms Young.



Sky's @Mollie_Malone1 reports.



🔗 https://t.co/lLZmdQkbI7

Multiple Counts of Rape and Voyeurism

According to the Daily Mail, Philip Young has been charged with extensive sexual abuse against his ex-wife. He appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 23 December 2025, facing multiple charges that alleged he systematically drugged and exploited his wife over a 13-year period.

Aside from the multiple counts of rape, Philip faces many other serious charges including drug-facilitated assault for administering substances so his wife will not be able to resist any sexual activity, voyeurism for secretly filming the sexual assaults of his wife for his own or others' gratification, and possession of indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images.

Haunting Parallels to the Pélicot Case

The emerging details of the Swindon investigation have prompted legal experts and the public alike to draw striking comparisons to the case of Gisèle Pelicot in France. Just as Dominique Pelicot was convicted alongside dozens of other men for a decade of abuse, Philip Young is accused of a similarly calculated betrayal.

Prosecutors allege that, much like the French abuser, Young used sedatives to incapacitate his then-wife, Joanne, leaving her unable to consent to or even remember the horrific assaults that took place. Both men also recruited men to participate in the abuse of their spouses, finding them through the internet or private networks.

Dominique Pelicot, French man who drugged+raped his wife, brought men from the internet to rape her, filmed the rapes, plus drugged, raped, photographed his unconscious daughter, was found guilty.



This is the rapist. Show him. Stop using his wife's picture to report his crimes.

In both the UK and French cases, the collection of digital evidence has proven to be a key factor for their conviction. Both Dominique and Philip reportedly kept meticulous records of their crimes, involving the extensive filming of the sexual assaults.

Five Other Men Charged

Lastly, the French case involved 50 men, and in the UK, investigators are now working to identify the individuals who accepted Philip's invitations to participate in the abuse of his wife. Five other men are also facing serious charges for their alleged roles in the abuse.

All were recently named after continuous investigation by the police. The prosecutors are still expected to arrest more men in connection with the crime against Joanne Young.

'The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of Philip Young, Norman Macksoni, Dean Hamilton, Connor Sanderson Doyle, Richard Wilkins and Mohammed Hassan with a number of offences following a police investigation into alleged serious sexual offences against Joanne Young over a period of 13 years,' James Foster, Specialist Prosecutor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, stated.

He added, 'Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police as they carried out their investigation.'