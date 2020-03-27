A statement from Downing Street released today has confirmed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. The statement read:

"After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out on No. 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

In keeping with guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead government's response to coronavirus."

In a video that he posted on his official Twitter account, Johnson looked upbeat despite having COVID-19. He thanked modern technology for allowing him to continue to govern and speak with key people in government despite being in isolation, which he describes as "the right thing to do." Moving forward, he assured that he will stay on top of the UK's fight against the coronavirus remotely via teleconferencing.

Johnson also thanked the NHS, police, social care workers, teachers and the joint efforts of all public service workers. He also thanked the British people and emphasised the importance of staying home.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. His symptoms are reportedly mild and he is in isolation at Balmoral. The Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative.