Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is also a staunch Putin supporter, has made some really wild predictions for 2023.

Medvedev took to Twitter on Tuesday to make the predictions. He claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be elected President of the United States, and that Britain will rejoin the European Union.

Medvedev predicted that oil prices will rise to $150 a barrel and gas prices will top $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Poland and Hungary will occupy the western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine, he said.

"The Fourth Reich will be created encompassing Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts."

On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions



Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones.



Here’s our humble contribution.



What can happen in 2023: — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

He further predicted that a war would break out between France and the Fourth Reich and that Europe would get divided in the process. The Fourth Reich is a hypothetical Nazi Reich, a successor to Adolf Hitler's Third Reich.

"...Poland repartitioned in the process. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland," Medvedev further stated.

Medvedev went on to add that a civil war will break out in the United States and the IMF and World Bank will crash after highlighting that all the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia. He added that Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland.

He even got a reply from Musk, who found the predictions hilarious. Later, the Twitter chief also made it clear that the predictions were nothing more than "absurd."

"Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I've ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy," tweeted Musk, hours after finding the Twitter thread "epic."

Medvedev served as Russia's president from 2008 to 2012. He is currently the deputy head of Putin's advisory security council.