Holidaymakers heading to Spain have been warned about the severe weather affecting some parts of Spain, including the summer hotspots across the Balearic Islands.

Strong winds and thunderstorms have already begun to wreak havoc, especially in Majorca, where heavy rains and intense gusts caused damage to a hotel and a cruise ship.

It is understood that around 80+ incidents due to the storm were reported in Majorca in the span of an hour on Sunday. The storm hit with sudden and tremendous force around 11 am. By 12 noon, there were multiple reports of fallen trees, flooded basements and others. Out of the 84 incidents, 49 were in Palma and 24 in Calvia.

I took this photo at 10.39 Sunday, just as a few drops of rain came, and we decided to head back to our hotel. In space of a couple of mins the Majorca storm came in so quickly & we got caught in it. Thankfully managed to take shelter & keep safe. Thanks to local businesses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/81Om4MxhYX — 𝐺𝑖𝑙𝑙ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑎14 💙 (@gillhanna14) August 28, 2023

Spain's Aemet Met agency has issued an amber weather warning as they have confirmed that the Tramuntana region and the north and northeast of Majorca could most likely be affected. "Severe thunderstorms are affecting the Balearic Islands, leading to heavy rain and strong gusty winds," wrote UK's Met Office on X.

The storm in the Balearic Islands saw metro services suspended, flight diversions, and even a few cancellations, including a cancelled British Airways flight to Ibiza. The Council of Majorca said no main roads had been affected by flooding but they continued to urge caution. The strong winds sent sunbeds flying into the sea and into a pool, and this was captured on videos by tourists in the hotel. The video below was taken at the Punta del Mar hotel and spa just outside Santa Ponsa on the island during the storm.

Severe thunderstorms are affecting the Balearic Islands, leading to heavy rain and strong gusty winds ⚡️ https://t.co/2aY9vSPGyw — Met Office (@metoffice) August 27, 2023

Thunderstorm-related warnings have been given to people travelling to Italy and France as well. Storm Rea, named by the Italian Met Service, is set to sweep through parts of the Mediterranean in the coming hours and days.

"Some very strong Mistral winds are likely across parts of France and Italy in association with a deep low, which the Italian Met Service has named Storm #Rea. Ahead of this, severe thunderstorms will affect parts of southern and eastern Europe," said UK's Met Office.

Earlier, travellers heading to Spain were also warned about strict border control if they were looking to cross over to Gibraltar. The new passport checks between Spain and Gibraltar are leading to massive delays at the border crossing. It has been reported that Gibraltar has accused Spanish authorities of enforcing strict security measures at the border "without warning." As a result, the British territory is set to introduce tight passport checks at the border as well, starting next week.