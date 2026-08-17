Households in England and Wales could be charged more for water during droughts under proposals designed to reduce demand when supplies become scarce.

The plans being considered by regulator Ofwat could allow water companies to adjust prices according to seasonal conditions or charge progressively higher rates as household consumption increases. The approach has been compared with 'surge pricing', although no nationwide scheme has been approved.

The proposals have emerged during an intense public backlash over leaking pipes and rising bills. Water companies lose close to three billion litres through their networks every day, while more than 27 million people are currently living under restrictions on water use.

How Would Water Surge Pricing Work?

Ofwat is examining whether charging rules should give water companies greater freedom to reflect scarcity and efficiency in their tariffs.

Rather than every household paying the same metered rate throughout the year, companies could charge less during periods of lower demand and more during hot, dry months. Rising-block tariffs could also provide essential water at a cheaper rate before increasing the price for heavier consumption.

The system would largely depend on smart meters capable of tracking how much water individual households use.

Several companies are already testing alternative tariffs. Approximately 14,000 Anglian Water customers in Lincoln and Norwich have taken part in trials charging higher rates between May and August.

Under one version, summer water cost £4.39 per 1,000 litres, compared with the standard rate of approximately £2.69. The company estimated that customers maintaining high summer consumption could pay around £18 more annually, while two-thirds would pay the same or less.

South West Water has tested a rising-block tariff with 500 households. Customers pay lower rates for essential and standard consumption, but significantly more after exceeding the premium-use threshold. The company expects 89% of participants to pay the same or less.

Anger Grows Over Billions of Litres Lost

Critics argue that households should not face financial penalties while water companies continue losing enormous quantities through ageing pipes.

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The latest figures show that suppliers in England and Wales leak an average of 46.4 litres per person every day. Across the population, that represents close to three billion litres of treated water disappearing from company networks daily.

A further 1 billion to 1.5 billion litres may be lost through leaks inside homes and workplaces, including damaged supply pipes, dripping taps and faulty toilets.

Water companies have committed to halving network leakage by 2050. However, campaigners say progress has been too slow and that suppliers should repair infrastructure before asking customers to reduce essential use.

The controversy follows substantial increases in household water bills and further proposed rises intended to fund reservoirs, treatment facilities and pipe repairs.

Drought Leaves 27 Million Under Restrictions

Approximately 71% of England is experiencing drought conditions after exceptionally low rainfall and prolonged heat. Around 45 million people live in declared drought areas, while more than 27 million are affected by hosepipe bans or other restrictions.

Customers in affected regions have been prohibited from using hosepipes to water gardens, wash vehicles or fill swimming pools. Farmers, businesses and wildlife have also faced mounting pressure as rivers and reservoirs decline.

Officials estimate that England will require an additional five billion litres of water each day by 2055 because of population growth and increasingly severe droughts.

Who Would Pay More?

Higher charges would probably fall on metered households using the most water during summer, particularly those with large gardens, swimming pools or consistently high consumption.

Existing trials have excluded customers receiving social tariffs and some households with medical needs requiring greater water use. Consumer representatives insist that similar protections would be essential before any larger scheme could proceed.

The government says it has no plan to introduce nationwide drought pricing immediately. Ofwat must first decide whether to change charging rules following consultation.

Until then, surge pricing remains a proposal rather than a confirmed increase. However, the prospect of paying more during a drought is likely to remain controversial while billions of litres continue leaking from the system every day.