England's drought is worsening as another spell of extreme heat arrives, with the Met Office issuing an amber warning for Thursday as temperatures are expected to reach 37C or 38C in parts of eastern and south-east England and the Midlands. Southern Water has applied for a non-essential use drought order while a hosepipe ban remains in force across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Defra is considering the application alongside a separate River Test drought order.

Southern Water Seeks Business-Use Ban as Drought Restrictions Tighten

If approved, a non-essential use ban would extend drought restrictions to businesses. Environment Agency guidance says such orders can cover car washing and watering sports pitches.

Southern Water submitted its application on 31 July. The company introduced its current temporary use ban on 10 July after river levels fell about 25 per cent below the expected level for the time of year. The existing ban restricts hosepipe use for watering gardens, washing vehicles and filling pools.

Southern Water says the measure protects local water sources and helps maintain supplies during prolonged dry weather. The company says leak teams have recovered more than 12.5 million litres since the hosepipe ban began. It has also revived a scheme that rewards businesses in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for cutting water use.

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Southern Water has also applied for a separate River Test drought order. The government says it would let the company maintain normal abstraction rates during low river flows. At the same time, the non-essential use order would reduce demand.

71% of England Now in Drought as Driest July in 190 Years Bites

The National Drought Group says 71.3 per cent of England is in drought, with about 45 million people living in drought areas and more than 27 million facing water-use restrictions. Eight water companies have temporary use bans across some or all their supply areas. The Environment Agency says river flows, reservoirs and groundwater fell after the driest July in 190 years.

England received only 10 per cent of its long-term average July rainfall. By 10 August, rainfall for the month was running at 5 per cent of the expected level, while reservoir storage had fallen to 69 per cent. Storage dropped 16 per cent during July, the largest July fall in at least 30 years.

Parts of Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and West Sussex had gone 59 days without a rain day by 10 August. Only 14 per cent of river flows were at normal levels, while another 22 per cent were exceptionally low, according to government data. The prolonged dry spell has increased pressure on local supplies.

Amber Heat Warning Issued as Temperatures Set To Hit 38C

The Met Office amber extreme heat warning runs from 09:00 to 23:59 on Thursday. The hottest areas could reach 37C or 38C after a warm night, raising risks to health, transport and infrastructure. The warning covers large parts of England, including the Midlands, eastern England and the South East.

The Met Office says heat-sensitive equipment may fail and some homes or businesses could lose services. Hot weather can also increase water demand as dry conditions continue. The National Drought Group says temporary use bans have cut public demand by up to 9 per cent in some areas.

Water Minister Emma Hardy has told companies to cut leaks and help customers use less water. The government says Defra is still considering Southern Water's two drought order applications. The Environment Agency says drought conditions will persist without significant and sustained rainfall.