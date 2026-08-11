The UK is heading into its fifth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures forecast to reach 36°C this week as England faces worsening drought conditions, widespread water restrictions and a series of wildfires.

Amber heat-health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency are in force across most of England, with the North East under a yellow alert. Officials have warned of significant impacts on health and social care services as temperatures rise, including a potential increase in heat-related deaths among vulnerable people.

The heatwave comes as 71.3 per cent of England is experiencing a rapidly developing 'flash drought,' according to the Environment Agency. Around 45 million people are living in drought-affected areas and more than 27 million are subject to water restrictions, while firefighters are dealing with major blazes across parts of England and Wales.

Heatwave Set To Peak on Thursday

The Met Office expects temperatures to rise through the week, with the hottest conditions forecast across parts of England and Wales on Thursday. Meteorologist Tom Morgan said Thursday was currently the most likely day to record the week's highest temperature, with 36°C considered a reasonable local possibility and a small chance of temperatures rising higher.

The latest heatwave follows an unusually hot summer in which the UK has already recorded 34 days with temperatures above 30°C, matching the previous annual record set in 1995, according to figures reported by Sky News.

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Drought Reaches More Areas

Several areas moved into official drought status on Monday, including the East Midlands, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, Kent and East Sussex, and Solent and the South Downs.

The changes mean most of England outside northern areas is now affected by official drought conditions. The Environment Agency has warned that prolonged dry weather is putting pressure on water resources, agriculture and the natural environment.

The current conditions follow the driest July on record for England and Wales. Nineteen counties in England recorded 1mm or less of rainfall during the month.

Temporary use bans have been introduced by water companies in several regions, with the agency warning that continued dry weather could put further pressure on already depleted water supplies.

Wildfires Put Further Pressure on Emergency Services

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident on Sunday while 14 crews tackled two woodland fires near Mansfield. In Hampshire, more than 120 firefighters were deployed to a heathland fire near the A31 after a vehicle fire spread into surrounding vegetation.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has also reported multiple wildfire incidents, including fires in the Sirhowy Valley and other areas. The Environment Agency has identified wildfires as one of the risks associated with prolonged hot and dry conditions.

Heat Health Risks Increase

The UKHSA has urged people to stay hydrated, keep homes cool and check on older or otherwise vulnerable people during periods of high temperatures.

Its amber heat-health alerts warn of potentially significant impacts on health and social care services, including increased demand and a rise in deaths among vulnerable groups. The warning follows two periods of extreme heat in May and June that were associated with more than 2,800 excess deaths, according to figures reported by UK news outlets.

Forecasters expect temperatures to ease later in the week, with some signs of rain developing towards the weekend. However, rainfall remains uncertain and dry conditions are expected to continue across parts of southern England.