Pope Leo XIV is back to his pontifical duties after undergoing lung surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday, 13 October 2026. He spent four additional days recovering before returning to the Vatican on Saturday, 17 October 2026. By Sunday, he was already back delivering his traditional Angelus blessing from the window overlooking St Peter's Square.

'I would like to thank all those who have prayed for me in recent days. I wish to express my particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Gemelli Hospital,' Pope Leo said in his first social media post since the surgery. 'This experience has made me feel particularly close to all those who are living with illness or infirmity.'

Phone Call With Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also posted on social media on Monday, 19 October, saying he had spoken with the pontiff. 'I spoke with Pope Leo XIV and wished His Holiness a full and speedy recovery following his surgery. We are grateful that even during this difficult time for him personally, His Holiness remembers Ukraine and prays for our people.'

Zelenskyy said he briefed Pope Leo on Russia's continued strikes against Ukrainian cities and communities. One of the issues the president raised was the 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Oleshky.

I spoke with Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex and wished His Holiness a full and speedy recovery following his surgery. We are grateful that even during this difficult time for him personally, His Holiness remembers Ukraine and prays for our people.



I briefed him in detail on the… pic.twitter.com/vITVxmztJ8 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 19, 2026

What Happened in Oleshky?

The town has been on the front lines of the war since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian forces occupied Oleshky, which is strategically located in southern Ukraine's Kherson Oblast.

Humanitarian aid has struggled to reach the town, where residents face severe shortages of food, medicine and other essentials. Ukraine and Russia have been negotiating to allow Oleshky residents to evacuate to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said in an interview: 'We are making as much progress as possible. We are now moving towards agreeing the final details to ensure a ceasefire and evacuate everyone... directly to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.'

Zelenskyy said Pope Leo had informed him about his contacts with the Russian side. 'Of course, we also discussed all the current security challenges and threats, including the periodic lack of warnings from our partners about Russian ballistic missile attacks—something that has happened three times recently,' Zelenskyy also said.

Ukraine Is an Important Issue for Pope Leo

The Vatican confirmed the call with Zelenskyy. 'During the conversation, the Holy Father drew attention to the serious situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, referring to the request for a humanitarian truce already submitted to the President of the Russian Federation,' the Vatican's Press Office said.

'The Holy Father expressed the hope that the cooperation of both sides will allow food and medical aid to reach the city and ensure the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population,' the statement also said.

Outside the hospital after his discharge, Pope Leo met Varvara, a 13-year-old Ukrainian cancer survivor who gave him a small felt doll resembling the pontiff, along with a photograph of their previous meeting.

In an interview, the girl said their first encounter in December 2025 had given her the strength to overcome her illness.