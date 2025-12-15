Britain's MI6 chief has warned that Russia is exporting chaos to the UK through a campaign of cyber attacks, sabotage, and proxy operations, declaring the frontline is everywhere in this age of uncertainty.

In her first public speech, Blaise Metreweli, who became the first female head of the Secret Intelligence Service in October, described Russia as aggressive, expansionist, and revisionist under Vladimir Putin.

She highlighted threats including assassination plots, physical sabotage, cyber intrusions, and information manipulation targeting Britain and its allies. The development follows a series of incidents that have heightened tensions between London and Moscow.

The New MI6 Chief's Warnings

Blaise Metreweli took over from Richard Moore in October, making her the first woman to lead the agency in its 116-year history. Her speech, delivered today, emphasises the evolving nature of conflict in an age of uncertainty where rules are being rewritten. She said: 'The export of chaos is a feature, not a bug, in the Russian approach to international engagement, and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus.'

Regarding Ukraine, Metreweli affirmed: 'Putin should be in no doubt: our support is enduring. The pressure we apply on Ukraine's behalf will be sustained.' She stressed the need for technological mastery in intelligence work, noting that officers must be as comfortable with lines of code as with human sources, and fluent in Python as in multiple languages.

The warnings come amid recent sanctions on Russian entities, including the entire GRU military intelligence agency, since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

MI6 Russia Threat: Specific Tactics

Russia's tactics include assassination attempts, such as the 2018 Salisbury nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal, which led to the death Dawn Sturgess and for which Putin is morally responsible, according to a public inquiry. Other examples involve alleged sabotage and arson attacks on a London warehouse containing aid for Ukraine, and properties linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Cyber attacks feature prominently, with Russia using AI-amplified disinformation undermining Ukraine support and false rumours about the Princess of Wales's health.

A recent spy plot saw six Bulgarians jailed in May for hostile surveillance on a journalist exposing Kremlin activities and attempting to access Ukrainian soldiers' phone numbers. Two suspected Russian spies entered the UK this year via commercial cargo ships, positioning near military bases and critical infrastructure, highlighting covert infiltration routes.

Broader Responses and Implications

In a concurrent speech, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, chief of the defence staff, described the situation as more dangerous than at any point in his career. He highlighted Russia's willingness to target neighbouring states and civilians, aiming to challenge, limit, divide, and ultimately destroy NATO.

Knighton called for a whole society approach to defence, reconnecting armed forces with the public to make defence a higher national priority. The speeches coincide with diplomatic efforts, including a Berlin summit involving European leaders, Ukrainian officials, and US envoys to discuss a ceasefire.

As of 15 December 2025, these warnings underscore the UK's commitment to vigilance against the Russia threat, with ongoing support for Ukraine amid escalating hybrid threats. The focus on technology and societal resilience aims to counter the export of chaos effectively.