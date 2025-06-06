UK retail bank NatWest has recently apologised after a wide‑scale mobile banking outage left millions of customers locked out today. Starting just before 9 am on Friday, June 6, the bank's mobile app—used daily by over 10 million people—suffered a technical failure that prevented logins and balance access.

What Happened at NatWest's IT Outage?

NatWest experienced a widespread mobile banking outage on Friday, June 6, leaving over 3,000 users unable to log into the app from around 9 am. The bank attributed the disruption to a faulty app update released the previous day and apologised for the inconvenience.

A NatWest spokesperson said, 'We are aware that customers are experiencing difficulties accessing the NatWest mobile banking app. We're really sorry about this and are working to fix it as quickly as possible. Customers can still use online and telephone banking or visit a branch.'

Where To Access Your Money at NatWest

While the IT outage only affected its mobile app, NatWest said that online banking via its website, telephone support, in‑branch services, and ATMs were fully operational. Additionally, debit and credit card payments continued normally, and cash could be withdrawn at branches, ATMs, and participating Post Office outlets.

NatWest urged users to 'send money another way' if the situation was urgent, noting that support wait times might be longer than usual. The bank also encouraged customers to document any disruption-related costs, such as late payments, for potential reimbursement.

Recent Branch Closures

It is worth noting that this recent outage comes after NatWest has confirmed plans to close 53 branches in 2025, with 25 scheduled to shut by the end of June as part of its ongoing shift towards digital banking. The closures add to the 1,431 branches that have been closed since 2015, reflecting customers' growing preference for online services.

Moreover, NatWest pledged to invest £20 million in upgraded branch facilities, deploy "banking hubs" in community locations, and partner with Post Offices to ensure continued access to essential banking services.

A Worrying History of Bank Outages in the UK

UK banks have suffered several high-profile outages in 2025. Barclays experienced a critical failure from January 31 to February 2, causing 56 % of online payments to fail and prompting compensation estimated between £5 million and £12.5 million. Shortly after, its systems were scrutinised by MPs, with the Treasury Committee demanding detailed outage data and customer impact assessments.

Moreover, Lloyds Banking Group, including Halifax and Bank of Scotland, also reported a significant IT collapse in late February that disrupted services for several days.

HSBC also suffered multiple interruptions tied to third-party cybersecurity and software issues, contributing to the industry-wide total of over 803 downtime between January 2023 and January 2025.

Amidst all of these, NatWest has reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing update protocols, enhancing system resilience, and improving communication to restore confidence in its app-dependent services.