A teenage streamer's real-life lapse has caused significant disruption on Twitch. RaKai, known to millions as Kai Cenat's friend, has been banned after a video of his livestream surfaced showing him texting while driving, a clear breach of Twitch's safety guidelines. On 15 June 2025, the moment became viral on social media, sparking considerable outrage.

Viral Clip Sparks Instant Backlash

A portion from RaKai's Just Chatting stream showed the 16-year-old staring at his mobile while driving, temporarily withdrawing his hands off the steering wheel and causing his vehicle to swerve. The clip soon circulated on X and Reddit, provoking charges of reckless and harmful activity online.

The viral nature of the clip put a lot of pressure on Twitch. An automated account, @StreamerBans, confirmed RaKai's suspension on June 16 for breaking the platform's Community Guidelines. Anyone attempting to access his channel now displays a notification stating: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service"

Twitch Zero Tolerance for Dangerous Behaviour

Twitch's policy specifically forbids 'dangerous or distracted driving,' which includes using a phone while driving and driving under the influence. Similar bans have been given in the past, including those against streamers such as ExtraEmily and Kick streamer Jack Doherty who were caught driving distracted.

This decisive move demonstrates Twitch's dedication to upholding safety guidelines throughout its community. RaKai's suspension marks another step in a crackdown on real‑world actions broadcast live - behaviour that could potentially cause physical harm.

Public Reaction is Split

RaKai's actions were widely condemned on social media. X user @Stunna999_ wrote: 'Yea you can't be texting and driving, gang have some respect,' while @RonsRentedGLE noted: 'Dw his daddy @KaiCenat will get him unbanned within a day. Even though he was in the wrong still.' Reddit users discussed why Twitch didn't act quickly, with u/Ok‑Manufacturer‑3610 requesting a 30-day suspension.

RaKai's Promising Rise Collides with Controversy

RaKai rapidly rose up the Twitch ranks in under two years, gaining hundreds and thousands of followers through appearances on Kai Cenat's channel. However, this is his second suspension. He was already barred in January 2025 due to worries about self-harm. RaKai's suspension was lifted after he emphasised that he had not intended to harm himself.

Now, at the age of 16, he faces a far more serious charge: texting while driving. His streaming career is in jeopardy, and Twitch may impose a lengthy suspension or perhaps a permanent ban based on its findings.

Where Will the Debate Head Next?

The RaKai incident brings Twitch's community moderation into the spotlight. Critics question the platform's consistency, especially when high-profile personalities like Kai Cenat have avoided investigation. Cenat has recently experienced controversy for similar driving videos, but has dodged investigation.

The question now is how Twitch can strike a balance between public safety, influencer accountability, and equitable enforcement. Will RaKai's expulsion serve as a precedent for younger streamers? Can Twitch retain consistency in the face of mounting pressure?