Elon Musk, facing accusations of cheating in online games, found an unlikely supporter in his ex-girlfriend Grimes. The Canadian musician came to his defence, publicly attesting to his gaming skills and insisting that "witnesses can verify" his talent.

Grimes backed Musk by highlighting his impressive gaming achievements, citing his success in Diablo and Polytopia. She claimed he was the "best in the USA" and the first American druid to clear the Abattoir of Zir in Diablo.

Grimes Stands by Musk Amid Cheating Claims

The musician also praised Musk's high rankings in Polytopia and shared her own experiences of witnessing his gaming abilities firsthand. Musk, who has previously spoken about gaming as a way to relieve stress, noted during a 2023 podcast interview with Lex Fridman that it provides him with a much-needed escape.

'Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first American druid in Diablo to clear abattoir of zir and ended that season as best in the USA. He was also ranking in Polytopia, and beat Felix himself at the game,' wrote Grimes in an X post.

Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first american druid in diablo to clear abattoir of zir and ended that season as best in the USA. He was also ranking in Polytopia, and beat Felix himself at the game. I did observe these… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) January 18, 2025

Thanks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2025

She added, 'I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this. That is all.' Musk responded to her post with a 'Thanks.'

Musk Accused Of Account Boosting In Online Games

Musk has faced accusations of 'account boosting,' a practice where players pay others to artificially inflate their in-game rankings. This has cast doubt on the legitimacy of his claimed gaming prowess. In a leaked conversation, Musk reportedly admitted to account boosting while justifying it by claiming it's a common occurrence among players.

'Elon is a good gamer, he just obviously was paying for a POE 2 boosting service. Any grown man with a job ( never mind lots of kids, multiple companies, political campaign ) who respects his time is going to pay someone else to grind gold and levels and sh*t.' an X user wrote.

Asmongold Weighs In

The controversy escalated following Musk's live stream of Path of Exile 2. Viewers and prominent gamers like Asmongold raised concerns about the authenticity of his gameplay, noting inconsistencies between his character's high level and his in-game performance.

This fueled speculation about potential assistance or account boosting, where players pay others to enhance their in-game progress. 'There is no way he played that account. I'm sorry. I think he bought the account or somebody played it for him a hundred f**king percent,' the 35-year-old Twitch streamer said.

Forbes senior contributor Paul Tassi offered a nuanced perspective, suggesting that both scenarios might be possible. 'Elon may genuinely be a serious Diablo 4 grinder and maybe achieved those records on his own. But then he may have also turned to Path of Exile and got some boosting help from outsiders,' he said.

Musk Counters Critics

In a since-deleted post on X, Musk lashed out at Asmongold, a prominent gaming personality who criticised his gameplay. He dismissed him as 'not his own man' and implied that Asmongold lacks independence due to his professional affiliations.

Despite Grimes's vocal defense of Musk, the controversy surrounding his gaming prowess continues to simmer. It raises questions about the ethics of account boosting and the blurred lines between legitimate skill and artificial advantage in the competitive world of online gaming.