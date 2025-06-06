Brace yourselves, fans and collectors! Get ready to set sail on a brick-built adventure as we explore the exciting world of One Piece LEGO.

Fans of the beloved anime and manga have long dreamed of bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life in LEGO form, and now, that dream is becoming a reality.

The LEGO Group, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios are collaborating to bring the One Piece world to life as never before. Timed with the new live-action series, these upcoming LEGO sets will allow you to immerse yourselves in the Straw Hat Pirates' escapades, featuring detailed minifigures and iconic scenes directly from the cherished narrative.

LEGO x One Piece Official Announcement Videopic.twitter.com/u1n75vRfUj — Pew (@pewpiece) June 5, 2025

Lego One Piece Sets Release Date

LEGO has officially unveiled the highly anticipated LEGO One Piece sets, inspired by the popular Netflix series. These sets, originating from Eiichiro Oda's widely celebrated manga series and adapted into a live-action Netflix show in 2023, will be available from 1 August, with pre-orders open today, 5 June.

First look at LEGO ‘ONE PIECE’ sets.



Releasing on August 1. pic.twitter.com/5Irb5TtD3u — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 5, 2025

The New One Piece LEGO Collection

LEGO has revealed five new sets and two figures, all inspired by Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece. Every LEGO set comes with one of eight unique 'Wanted' posters featuring some of the most infamous pirates from the One Piece series, which adds an exciting element for both collectors and fans.

One Piece LEGO Set Price

Netflix reported that the collection features iconic builds such as the Going Merry Pirate Ship and Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent, alongside other exciting additions detailed in the following list.

1. The Baratie Floating Restaurant

This expansive 3,402-piece set allows enthusiasts to prepare for their next voyage with a meticulously detailed, fish-shaped restaurant on the sea. The set comes with five distinct 'Wanted' posters to collect, along with a dedicated dock for the Going Merry and interactive features to stage Zoro and Mihawk's memorable sword duel.

Each Lego One Piece Live Action set will include a quantity of Wanted Poster Lego pieces, but these are completely randomized and must be gambled as gacha to collect them all pic.twitter.com/R2RljZG64K — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 5, 2025

Ten Minifigures featuring the entire Straw Hat crew alongside Zeff, Garp, Helmeppo, Koby, and Mihawk round out this vibrant scene. You can acquire this set for $329.99 (£242.85) directly from LEGO's official online store.

2. The Going Merry Pirate Ship

Designed for fans aged 10 and above, this set allows you to construct and embark on adventures with the complete Straw Hat Pirate crew in Minifigure form. Comprising over 1,376 bricks, the model features an intricately detailed ship deck, interior spaces, and a prominent, printed sail displaying the iconic Jolly Roger.

This engaging set also includes four distinct 'Wanted' posters for collectors. It is available for pre-order at $139.99 (£103.02).

3. Battle at Arlong Park

This 926-piece set allows fans aged nine and over to meticulously reconstruct the memorable Arlong Park confrontation, complete with intricate elements such as a collapsible pagoda, a shooting gallery, and a forest combat zone.

The set features minifigures of Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Arlong, and Chu, alongside three unique 'Wanted' posters for collection. This set can be pre-ordered for $79.99 (£58.87).

4. Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent

Aimed at builders aged eight and up, Buggy the Clown's distinctive hideout features three circus contraptions—a water tank, a spinning table, and a hanging cage—providing exciting challenges for the heroes to overcome.

This set includes mini-figures of Buggy himself, alongside Luffy, Nami, and Zoro, plus two customisable 'Wanted' posters, allowing you to add your own personal touch to your One Piece adventures. This exciting set is available for pre-order on the official LEGO website for $54.99 (£40.47).

5. Windmill Village Hut

This 299-piece set, designed for builders aged eight and above, recreates the moment Luffy secretly tastes the Gum-Gum Fruit from Shanks. The set features minifigures of young Luffy, Shanks, and Makino, complete with a removable roof and an intricately detailed interior filled with accessories for re-enacting shop activities and entertaining patrons.

Additionally, it comes with a single collectable 'Wanted' poster for fans to cherish. This set is available for pre-order at $29.99 (£22.07).

Two BrickHeadz figures featuring Monkey D. Luffy and Buggy the Clown will also join the One Piece collection. As part of the summer launch, these figures will be available exclusively at the LEGO store, each priced at $9.99 (£7.35).

Set Sail with LEGO One Piece

As the world of One Piece continues to captivate audiences, these new LEGO sets offer an incredible opportunity to bring the beloved characters and iconic moments into your own home.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the Straw Hat Pirates or new to their adventures, this collection promises hours of building and imaginative play. Get ready to embark on your very own Grand Line journey, one brick at a time.