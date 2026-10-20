China has been accused of secretly deploying 9,000 troops to North Korea amid explosive rumours surrounding Kim Jong Un's alleged death, raising fears of a possible civil war and a power struggle over the country's leadership.

The extraordinary allegations, circulated by Chinese political activist Wanjun Xie, suggest Beijing has moved to protect Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as uncertainty grows over the North Korean leader's reported health crisis. However, there is no independently verified evidence supporting the alleged military deployment, his supposed death or an impending conflict.

Troops Allegedly Sent To Protect Kim's Daughter

Xie, identified as chairman of the China Democracy Party, claimed on X that the Chinese Communist Party had dispatched thousands of soldiers to Pyongyang to help Kim Ju Ae maintain control amid a potential leadership crisis.

According to his account, the alleged intervention followed reports that Kim Jong Un had suffered a severe medical emergency, potentially disrupting succession arrangements within the secretive regime.

The claims have not been corroborated by independent reporting, and the source material provides no documentary or visual evidence confirming the presence of 9,000 Chinese troops in North Korea.

Chinese Military Alert Claims Raise Civil War Fears

Xie further alleged that China's People's Liberation Army Northern Theater Command had entered a heightened state of readiness in anticipation of possible instability across the border.

His account claimed that military leave, family visits and retirement procedures had been suspended, while personnel who had already departed were ordered to return.

Restrictions on military personnel entering and leaving designated areas were also reportedly introduced.

However, these alleged emergency measures remain unverified. There is no independently established evidence in the available reporting that China has mobilised forces in response to a North Korean succession crisis.

Kim Ju Ae Succession Speculation Intensifies

Kim Ju Ae has attracted growing attention as a possible successor to her father, having accompanied him to several high-profile military events. Her increasing public visibility has fuelled speculation about North Korea's future leadership, although Pyongyang has not publicly confirmed a succession timetable.

Xie's allegations specifically suggested that Chinese forces were intended to support Ju Ae's position. However, there is no confirmed evidence that she has assumed power or that rival factions are fighting for control.

Kim's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, also remains a prominent figure within the ruling establishment.

Is Kim Jong Un Alive?

The Chinese troop allegations emerged alongside claims that Kim Jong Un had suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and fallen into a coma. Xie alleged that specialists from Peking Union Medical College Hospital were initially dispatched to North Korea before Kim was transferred to Beijing for emergency treatment.

He further claimed that the leader had died and that his body was secretly returned to North Korea. None of these medical claims has been independently substantiated.

The Daily Star also reported finding no evidence of a purported Yonhap News interview with North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho, whom separate social media posts had linked to the rumours.

North Korea Releases New Kim Jong Un Images

North Korean state media reported on 13 October that Kim had attended the opening of the National Defence Revolution Museum two days earlier, accompanied by his wife and daughter. The exhibition featured advanced weaponry, including the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile.

More recently, North Korean state media released photographs reportedly showing Kim inspecting clothing and footwear at a garment exhibition, according to the New York Post on 19 October. The images emerged as speculation about his health circulated online.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media reported fresh military tensions with South Korea on 19 October, including warnings from Kim Yo Jong about possible additional weapons deployments along the border. Those developments were reported separately from the unverified claims of Chinese troop movements.