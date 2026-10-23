The US Embassy has issued a security alert for Americans in Paris ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris. The warning comes as parts of France have experienced violent protests over education and cost-of-living issues.

'Violence and rioting, tied to ongoing protests, have recently occurred in France and may continue. Given the heightened concerns, avoid demonstrations and areas of unrest. Stay away from areas with large crowds or significant police activity,' the security alert read.

France: Violence and rioting, tied to ongoing protests, have recently occurred in France and may continue. The French government has indicated they will take steps to curb "illegitimate" protests, while those organized by groups such as trade unions would be allowed to proceed.… pic.twitter.com/uqfCkkCeq9 — TravelGov (@TravelGov) October 22, 2026

Why Is the NFL in Paris?

The National Football League (NFL) is aggressively marketing American football outside the US. This year, a record nine games are scheduled to be played in seven countries across four continents.

The first international game took place in Melbourne, Australia, on 10 September, with the San Francisco 49ers beating the Los Angeles Rams 27-7. The Paris game is the sixth international fixture. The Steelers and Saints game will be played on Sunday, 25 October 2026, at 2:30 pm CET.

The NFL launched the Global Markets Program in 2022 to allow American football clubs to market themselves in international territories, engage with fans and develop long-term commercial opportunities. However, the Steelers were forced to cancel a weekend-long fan event in the Bastille neighbourhood due to the unrest in France.

The club released a statement on Thursday: 'Following recent events in the Bastille neighborhood, and after careful consideration, we felt it appropriate not to move forward with the planned Steelers House fan event in Paris.'

US Warning

In its security alert, the US Embassy said Americans should avoid demonstrations and areas of unrest amid continuing concerns over public safety.

French President Emmanuel Macron has faced pressure to respond to the violence, with authorities imposing restrictions on demonstrations in several areas.

'Americans in Paris for the NFL game on Sunday, 25 October, should also exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings. While permits may be filed for demonstration routes, last-minute changes can happen and protests can occur outside planned routes,' the US Embassy also stated.

The embassy noted that demonstrations on 17 and 18 October resulted in significant property damage, looting and attacks against authorities. Police, for their part, used tear gas and other crowd-control methods.

Curfew Enforcement

The US Government also cautioned Americans in France about curfews imposed in some areas. There is no nationwide curfew covering the entire country; restrictions are local and may apply only to specific neighbourhoods or groups of people.

In Paris, a curfew from 11:00 pm to 06:00 am was imposed in designated areas around Place de la République and Les Halles. In Lille and other northern French towns, restrictions from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM applied to minors in specified areas.

Nice also introduced a curfew for minors in parts of the city, with restrictions reported to run until 25 October.

Travellers should check current local authority guidance before travelling, as curfew areas, times and enforcement periods may change.