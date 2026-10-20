Cost-of-living protests are spreading throughout Europe, with Italy now facing unrest that mirrors recent scenes in Paris, France. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni convened a high-level security meeting on Monday, 19 October, to discuss measures to tackle unrest following two days of violence.

Authorities confirmed that 500 additional army troops will be deployed to help restore order, following clashes between protesters and police and looting at supermarkets and boutique stores. While tensions have eased since the weekend, the government faces renewed pressure as Italy's largest trade union, CGIL (Italian General Confederation of Labour), announced a nationwide general strike for 20 November 2026.

🇮🇹 The violent riots have SPREAD to Italy, and the fashion capital of Milan is taking the full brunt of it.



More "aggrieved European students" are smashing cars and kicking through store windows.



The police have deployed tear gas but honestly, this already looks completely out… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 19, 2026

'Gangs of Thugs'

Meloni publicly thanked law enforcement authorities for their bravery, saying organised groups had exploited demonstrations in several major cities, including Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, Brescia and Bergamo. 'Once again, the women and men of the law enforcement forces have had to face the violence of criminals who, even through organized groups, exploit demonstrations to seek confrontation and sow chaos,' Meloni said on social media.

Ancora una volta, le donne e gli uomini delle Forze dell’Ordine hanno dovuto affrontare la violenza di delinquenti che, anche attraverso gruppi organizzati, sfruttano le manifestazioni per cercare lo scontro e seminare il caos.



A tutti loro va la mia piena solidarietà e un… pic.twitter.com/qI3egaZuUj — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 18, 2026

She added: 'They were there to safeguard the safety of citizens, workers, merchants, and all the people who have the right to live in their city without fear and without seeing it laid to waste and set ablaze by gangs of thugs.'

Meloni to Opposition: Condemn These Acts of Violence

The unrest reportedly resulted in hundreds of people being detained in Milan, with dozens arrested. Reports also recorded more than 140 police officers injured across the affected areas. Meloni acknowledged that many demonstrations were peaceful but condemned violence she said had been exploited for political purposes.

'Thugs who exploit demonstrations to sow chaos, attack those who ensure security, and hold entire cities hostage. Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not,' Meloni also said. 'I renew my request to the opposition: do not be ambiguous about this. Unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and issue a clear appeal for every mobilization to be peaceful,' Meloni urged the opposition.

Ho grande rispetto per le migliaia di persone che oggi hanno manifestato pacificamente, anche partecipando alla mobilitazione indetta dalla CGIL che ha visto anche la partecipazione dei leader della sinistra. Qualunque siano le idee per le quali si manifesta, la partecipazione è… pic.twitter.com/nZn0emcGrq — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 17, 2026

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala rejected claims that the demonstrators were anarchists. 'The reasons for the protests were understandable. The violence against law enforcement and serious damage to the city are not justifiable,' he said. In a separate interview, he added: 'I have never seen anything like this in 10 years.'

The Democratic Party condemned the violence, but also stressed that peaceful protests must not be silenced. 'We have nothing to do with criminals; we have always condemned them, but they cannot use violence to silence the voice of thousands of people who are peacefully protesting all over Italy because they can no longer afford to live,' said Elly Schlein, secretary of the Democratic Party.

Italy’s government is set to implement tougher security measures to stem violence, with luxury shops and other businesses in Milan closed early on Monday for fears of new clashes https://t.co/EqpAKadLey — Bloomberg (@business) October 19, 2026

Luxury Shopping District on Edge

Reports of widespread looting during the weekend protests prompted luxury brands including Chanel, Dior and Tiffany to remove display items from shop windows along Milan's Via Montenapoleone. Several boutiques closed early on Monday amid fears of renewed violence.

The government is expected to introduce tougher security measures as businesses take precautions against further unrest. There were also reports that Meloni is considering extending preventive detention for minors, a moved aimed at curbing the rise of youth gangs.