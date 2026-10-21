US activist groups are planning demonstrations in Washington after protests over the cost of living and public services in France descended into violence in several cities.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 1,200 people had been arrested and more than 150 police officers injured during the unrest on Saturday, 17 October.

Meanwhile, CodePink has promoted a Washington campaign against US military spending, drawing attention to the wider debate over whether the French protests could inspire further demonstrations abroad.

The planned demonstrations come after the US midterm elections on 3 November, placing the campaign in an increasingly politically charged period. However, the existence of a planned US protest does not establish that organisers intend to reproduce the violence seen in France.

CodePink Promotes Washington Campaign Against Military Spending

CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans has promoted a Washington campaign opposing US military spending. In an interview reported by Fox News Digital, Evans urged Americans to look at protests in France as examples of mobilisation.

CodePink, which receives a significant portion of its funding from sources linked to tech billionaire Neville Roy Singham, has coordinated a three-day mobilisation targeting Congress on 10-12 November.

The financial relationship has drawn intense scrutiny from US lawmakers, who allege the nonprofit uses foreign-linked funds to promote anti-American narratives. CodePink and Singham have denied these accusations, maintaining that the group operates independently.

The protest is formally framed as an effort to oppose US military spending, and CodePink has framed it as peaceful civil disobedience.

Transnational Coordination and Activist Rhetoric

The domestic protest push comes alongside direct participation by activists in the French demonstrations. Minnesota-based rapper and activist Rafael Gonzalez Jr., who performs using the name Tufawon, travelled to Saint-Denis and demonstrated alongside high-profile figures including Greta Thunberg outside the Lycée Paul Éluard.

On returning, Gonzalez published statements on social media urging activists to become more radicalised and to take influence from the French.

Commenting on the geopolitical nature of the overlapping movements, Heritage Foundation foreign policy expert Mike Gonzalez described the synergy as a red-green alliance. The phrase reflects his political assessment of the groups' shared interests; it should not be treated as proof that all the organisations involved operate under a single coordinated structure.

While the Minnesota rapper later said the intention was not to incite violence, Mike Gonzalez warned that the escalating rhetoric remains volatile.

Midterm Implications and Institutional Fallout

The planned Washington demonstrations have drawn attention amid political polarisation surrounding the approaching November midterms. High-ranking figures have also used the crisis to frame border policies.

Vice President JD Vance attributed the chaotic scenes in France to a failure of Western liberal governance and immigration policy. Likewise, Ted Cruz linked the unrest to immigration policy. Conversely, critics are warning that domestic politicians are exploiting the unrest for electoral gain.

Backed by funding from Singham-linked sources, the nonprofit plans to flood the halls of Congress during the three days of resistance. This organisation has historically faced allegations of radicalising a new generation of activists by utilising millions of dollars to teach anti-American rhetoric.