A powerful winter storm system threatening to snarl travel across the United States could turn post-holiday journeys into a major safety risk for millions of people. Forecasters warn that as the year winds down, a developing winter storm will bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain over the crucial post-Christmas travel period, raising the prospect of widespread disruption on roads and in the skies.

The storm's timing could not be worse, with millions of Americans already on the move for New Year plans. The chaos has already begun, with more than 1,500 flights cancelled across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) have issued winter weather advisories and warnings across large swathes of the country, cautioning that roads could become dangerously slick.

Early Travel Chaos: Flights Cancelled, Roads Slowed

Across the busy holiday travel weekend, airports in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions have seen significant flight disruptions due to winter conditions. More than 1,500 flights were cancelled from Friday night into Saturday, as snow and sleet made take-offs and landings treacherous, according to the Associated Press.

Major hubs, including John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty, and LaGuardia airports, issued snow warnings on social media, urging passengers to check with their airlines and prepare for delays. Authorities had declared states of emergency in parts of New York and New Jersey, with officials emphasising the danger of travelling during peak storm periods.

Snow and Ice: A Winter Mix Across Key Routes

While snowfall totals varied, the storm brought several inches of snow to New York City and its surrounding areas, with more significant accumulations — up to about six to ten inches in some Long Island and Catskills locations.

Alongside the snow, freezing rain and sleet created slippery road surfaces on highways and residential streets, prompting the NWS to warn of hazardous travel conditions from the Great Lakes through the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England. Meteorologists caution that even a modest ice accumulation can significantly hamper vehicles, especially on bridges and ramps.

Millions on the Move: Human Impact at Scale

This storm arrives at a time of historically high travel volumes, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projecting some of the busiest travel days of the season. Under normal circumstances, these days bring long queues, congested roads and crowded airports. But severe winter weather could turn inconvenience into outright danger, especially for those on rural or untreated roads.

Beyond air travel, road journeys are under threat too. Highway crews have been working to pre-treat and clear key interstates, but officials caution that rapid temperature drops and fresh snow will quickly undo progress. Emergency planners are urging drivers to carry extra food, water, and emergency kits in case of delays or stranded conditions.

What Comes Next: A System Still Evolving

Forecasters expect the storm to edge eastward and weaken by Saturday morning, giving some relief to the worst conditions. However, a second weather system could develop over the Great Lakes later in the weekend, potentially bringing renewed blizzard-like conditions early next week.

For now, forecasters remind the public that weather during the final days of December can be unpredictable, and that shifting temperatures can quickly turn snow to ice or create white-out conditions. With millions of Americans heading home or onward to New Year celebrations, officials stress that safety must remain the priority.