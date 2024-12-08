An Idaho beauty salon owner and mother of three, Tiffney Prickett, recently went viral on TikTok for calling Trump supporters racist, homophobic, and misogynistic. As a result, her salon Voire in Coeur d'Alene is facing a boycott from disgruntled Republicans and even long-term clients.

In her video, Prickett, 40, said, 'Trump basically gave small men the ability and the courage to be misogynistic and hateful.' As a prime example of this behaviour, Prickett mentioned 'your body, my choice', a viral slogan coined by Nick Fuentes after Trump's re-election.

Prickett emphasised her concern for women, questioning why more men do not speak out against disrespectful and sexist behaviour. She explained that in her experience as a woman, only two men have ever stood up for her when she told them that another man was making her uncomfortable. Most of the time, according to Prickett, men shrug off these incidents. 'I don't know why men witness aggressions towards women, and they just stand idly by and so nothing,' Prickett said. 'I don't understand it.'

Follow-Up Videos And Doubling Down In The Face Of Backlash

In a follow-up video, Prickett shared that some long-term clients no longer felt comfortable visiting her salon due to her views, recounting how a client sent her husband to demand a refund for pre-purchased gift cards. Prickett offered the refund despite not normally doing so, just to be able to cut ties with the family, which Prickett knew to be entirely Republican. 'I don't have a problem with you being a Republican,' she added. 'I have a problem with you stripping Human Rights away.'

In the video, she explains how important interracial marriage, same-sex marriage, transgender rights, and reproductive rights are to her. She argues that supporting a person with racist, homophobic, and misogynistic views implies that one condones those attitudes, effectively aligning oneself with them. The video's caption read, 'It's not politics, it's Human Rights.'

In another video, Prickett doubled down on her stance even further. 'I do not support racism, homophobia, misogyny, xenophobia, SA (sexual assault) of women and children... I don't support any of that,' she said. 'And so, if you need me to quiet down so that you feel better about your decision to vote for someone who has done all those things, I'm not going to do it. I'm not going to silence myself for your comfort. I said what I said; I stand by what I said.'

Prickett Faces Online Backlash

Prickett observed Trump supporters have been 'dropping like flies' as a result of the boycotts. She has also received an influx of online backlash and harassment. In particular, users on X (formerly Twitter) voiced their discontent at the salon owner's statements.

Amidst the backlash, Prickett has removed her salon's website. Some of her liberal followers have suggested she move her business to a blue state, as Idaho is 45.19% Republican as of this year's election.

Florist Refuses To Do Business With Trump Supporters

A Memphis florist, Kristin Wolter, 49, announced on her now-private Instagram that she would not do business with Donald Trump supporters following his re-election. Wolter, the owner of Everbloom Designs, explained that this decision stems from her desire to create a 'safe place' for herself, her staff, and her family.

Wolter's statements sparked controversy, leading to threats against her and her business, which forced her to close the shop for a week. Among these threatening messages were legal threats, but there are no protections against discrimination due to political affiliation under Tennessee law. As a result of the backlash, all social media accounts for Everbloom Designs are now private. Similar to Prickett, Wolter's business decision incited criticism on X.