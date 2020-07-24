"Van Helsing" is going to feature a few new faces when it returns to SyFy for its fifth and final season.

"Sons of Anarchy" alum Kim Coates will join the upcoming season of "Van Helsing" along with newcomers Steve Bacic ("Garage Sale Mystery") and Ali Liebert ("Cooking with Love"). Coates will appear in the first three episodes as Olivia's husband Count Dalibor, "who despite his intentions, makes some disastrous choices."

Meanwhile, Liebert will play the vampire Nina who has a "colorful past that involves Julius (Aleks Paunovic) and a hidden agenda that entails a lot of death." Bacic will play "the father, a wild vampire who dresses in animal skins and has been hiding in an abandoned mine with a child."

"Kim, Ali and Steve are incredible talents and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Van Helsing family," Michael Frislev, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures, said of the new cast members as quoted by Deadline.

Production for the action-horror series from Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television is back on again after a long period of hiatus. Filming will resume in Kamloops and Vancouver, Canada. The 13-episode season stopped production in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Series director Jonathan Scarfe shot the first three episodes in Slovakia along with series regulars, Kelly Overton (Vanessa Van Helsing), Tricia Helfer (Dracula), Keeya King (Violet), Paunovic (Julius), and Nicole Munoz (Jack).

"The safe and efficient return to production is a result of 12 weeks of tireless efforts on behalf of our entire executive team, producers, writers, directors, and crew. This would not be possible without the round-the-clock consultation, drafting, and execution of our safe return to work protocols with all the unions and guilds," Chad Oakes, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures said.

"We understand the herculean responsibility to be the first out of the gate and will proceed with every cast and crew member's safety as our first priority," Oakes added to allude to reports that "Van Helsing" Season 5 is the first TV show to restart filming in Canada.

Frislev also noted that the cast and crew started on COVID-19 protocols and PPE collection soon after filming shut down in March. They have also been through safety training and tested before they returned to filming. "Van Helsing" Season 5 will arrive this fall.