A new show set in the "Suits" universe is in the early stages of development at NBCUniversal with original series creator Aaron Korsh at the helm. It is not a reboot nor a spinoff like the 2019 "Pearson", so it will likely feature a brand new cast in a new setting.

Sources for Deadline said the project "would be a Suits universe series in the vein of the 'CSI' and 'NCIS' franchises featuring new characters in a new location". Los Angeles is reportedly being considered as a backdrop for the workplace drama.

UCP, which is part of part of Universal Studios Group, is reportedly in discussion to produce the show. Korsh is expected to serve as executive producer alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman, who also served as executive producers on the original "Suits" series.

Nothing is finalised yet and Korsh has yet to confirm or share details about the new show. "Suits" was a hit in its initial run and has found newfound success after it was made available for streaming on both Netflix and Peacock (all nine seasons are available on Peacock).

It has dominated the streaming charts and broke the world record with the most-ever No. 1 appearances on Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 chart. It was viewed for 3.1 billion minutes combined for the week of June 29. Korsh himself was surprised at its success as he wrote on X formerly Twitter: "I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits. It's good to be the King.

A move to capitalise on the show's success is hardly a surprise.

Reports about the development of a new series set in the "Suits" universe come after Gene Klein, who executive produced all nine seasons of the show, addressed the possibility of a revival or spinoff with the original cast members returning during an interview in August. He shared his surprise and pride at the uptick in viewership four years since the show ended.

He then hinted at its return in some form on television when he shared that he has brought it to Korsh's attention and is "expecting a call at some point". He added that it is "possible to pitch something" but he is unaware of any serious conversations explaining: "It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

As for bringing the cast back together, he admitted that it would be difficult and looked back on the challenges of "keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors' deals done, and keeping them involved through the end of the show". He would be delighted though if a reunion should take place.

Meanwhile, Korsh himself addressed fans' request for a "Suits" reboot in August. He admitted that "it's really hard work to come up with plots for a show that you love and care about and want to be great" and that this is where the writer's room comes in for brainstorming ideas.

But he shared that he worked on something during the pandemic and he sold it but it never got made. On his new story, he said it "has plenty of DNA of what people liked about 'Suits'" and called it "a cousin" of the series. He said it is "not completely" set in a different world than the original show but that it "takes place in two different time periods and two different worlds, one of which was the world of law and the other was the world of agents".

As for its reemerging success, Korsh thinks that it is partly because of the public's "curiosity about Meghan (Markle)". The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane in seven seasons of "Suits" and exited the series ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.