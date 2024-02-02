An expansion of the "Suits" universe, this time set in Los Angeles, is heading to NBC. The network has given a pilot order for the aptly titled "Suits: LA" with Victoria Mahoney set to direct and executive produce the offshoot.

The story will centre on Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has "reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles". According to the show's logline provided by Variety: "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

"Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Aaron Korsh, series writer and showrunner of the original "Suits" series, will again serve as writer and as executive producer alongside Gene Klein and David Bartis and Dog Liman for Hypnotic.

The original "Suits" series was set in New York but filmed in Toronto. It ended in 2019 but found a new life after it streamed on Netflix and Peacock last year. It snared nearly 60 billion viewing minutes and stayed at the top of the Nielsen streaming charts for three months after premiering on Netflix in June.

NBC has yet to release a list of the cast members. But it is understood that none of the original stars will return in the pilot script. The original show revolved around the ins and outs of a prestigious law firm in Manhattan. It starred Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen and Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.

Meghan Markle also played the role of Rachel Zane for seven seasons opposite Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed her love interest, Mike Ross. Adams has since expressed his interest to reprise his role in a spinoff. He said he would love to return in a spinoff set in Seattle, with his on-screen love interest.

"I think Meghan is a fantastic actor. So, we'd be lucky to have her back in the industry, sure. Yes, let's go do a spinoff. Yeah, I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle," he said when asked on the red carpet at this year's Golden Globes. Meanwhile, filming for "Suits: LA" is scheduled to begin later in March in Vancouver.