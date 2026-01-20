In a dramatic moment that has reignited the global UFO debate, key witnesses from the infamous Varginha, Brazil incident have travelled to Washington, DC, to present what they describe as direct evidence to members of the US Congress that an alien craft crashed and was recovered by American authorities.

The original encounter dates back to 1996, yet the latest press conference took place in January 2026 at the National Press Club in Washington. This shift from folklore to formal scrutiny signals a new phase: the claims are no longer confined to documentaries or local accounts, but are being placed directly before lawmakers in the hope of sparking a congressional investigation.

Why Washington Is Listening

James Fox, director of the documentary Moment of Contact, is hosting what he calls a grassroots press conference aimed at pushing the issue beyond documentaries and into formal congressional scrutiny. He says that for the first time, multiple first-hand witnesses will not just speak publicly but also share documentation and sworn statements directly with lawmakers.

Fox argues that meeting the witnesses in person makes their claims far harder to dismiss. He believes this case could settle decades of arguments about whether the US government has ever retrieved alien technology or beings from foreign soil. His goal is not spectacle but pressure, encouraging the public to demand a formal investigation.

What Happened In Varginha

The story dates back to 1996 in the Brazilian town of Varginha, a populated area rather than a remote desert. Local farmers reported seeing a silent, cigar-shaped craft in distress in the early hours of the morning, emitting white vapour from a tear in its rear.

Ultralight pilot and geography teacher Carlos de Souza later said he actually saw the object hit the ground and went to the crash site. He claims he picked up a strange metallic sheet that sprang back to shape after being crushed, before armed soldiers arrived, pointed guns at him and forced him away.

According to Fox, US personnel were allegedly involved soon after, a claim central to the assertion that America recovered material and possibly living beings from the scene.

The Witnesses and The Hospital Claims

Several figures from Varginha are now set to testify in Washington. Most striking is Dr Italo Venturelli, a neurosurgeon who says he saw a small, purple, drop-shaped being in hospital care and even experienced what he describes as telepathic communication.

Forensic pathologist Dr Armando Fortunato will also attend. He analysed tissue from a Brazilian soldier who reportedly died after handling one of the beings. Fox says the doctors found an extremely rare bacteria that appeared unusually evolved, suggesting an origin not found on Earth.

Carlos de Souza will present his own account again in person, alongside three women who as girls claimed they encountered the creature wandering near their neighbourhood. Former police and medical personnel have also provided statements, some signed and stamped, which Fox says form a web of corroboration.

Doubt, Hype and Public Reaction

Not everyone is convinced. Critics on Reddit argue that delivering evidence only to Congress achieves little when many lawmakers are suspected of secrecy. Others mock the announcement, comparing it to previous UFO reveals that ended with blurry images and no concrete proof.

Sceptics also warn that documentaries and media coverage can function as marketing rather than truth seeking. Still, the sheer number of witnesses, many of them professionals, has kept the story alive for nearly three decades.

Fox insists that none of the key doctors are seeking money or fame. He says their late-life willingness to speak came after serious illness convinced them not to die with the secret.

For supporters, this is no longer about whether something happened in Varginha, but about who controlled the aftermath. For detractors, it remains a tale built on memory, coincidence and storytelling.

What is certain is that the Varginha case has now moved from Brazilian folklore to the corridors of American power. If Congress treats these materials seriously, the episode could become a defining chapter in how governments handle unidentified aerial phenomena. If they ignore it, the controversy will simply deepen, leaving the world arguing once again over whether aliens crashed in Brazil and whether the United States was there first.