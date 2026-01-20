Brooklyn Beckham's explosive Instagram statement accusing his parents of sabotage is now facing scrutiny, after influencer Perez Hilton publicly challenged one of its central claims and produced what he called a 'receipt.'

The dispute centres on Brooklyn's allegation that his mother, Victoria Beckham, backed out of designing Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress 'in the eleventh hour,' forcing his wife to urgently find an alternative.

Hilton argues that documented evidence from 2022 contradicts that version of events.

The Claim That Sparked Doubt

In his Instagram statement released on Monday, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria abruptly cancelled making Nicola's wedding gown just before the April 2022 ceremony. He described it as part of a broader pattern in which his parents, he claimed, undermined his marriage and prioritised image over family.

The dress claim quickly drew attention because it revisited a long-running point of tension surrounding the Beckham–Peltz wedding, which had already been widely covered at the time.

Perez Hilton's Vogue 'Receipts'

On Tuesday, Perez Hilton posted a TikTok video directly responding to Brooklyn's allegation, accusing him of being dishonest about the dress timeline. In the video, Hilton referenced a Vogue article published immediately after the wedding, which detailed the creation of Nicola's Valentino couture gown.

According to that Vogue report, Nicola's dress was the result of 'a year's worth of conversations' with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's team, including two trips to Rome and multiple fittings in the United States.

@theshowbizguy Brooklyn Beckham started this war against David Beckham and Victoria Beckham - and it seems like he will end it losing! ♬ original sound - Perez H. 🧿

The article quoted stylist Leslie Fremar, who described the gown as the culmination of a long-planned couture process, not a last-minute replacement.

Hilton argued that this account makes an 'eleventh-hour' scramble implausible. 'This does not seem last-minute to me,' he said in the video, adding that Brooklyn's statement does not align with publicly available reporting.

What Nicola Previously Said

The Vogue timeline also aligns with Nicola Peltz's own comments from 2022. In interviews following the wedding, Nicola explained that early conversations had taken place with Victoria Beckham's team, but that the designer's atelier ultimately could not take on the project.

In one interview, Nicola said she had been excited about the idea of wearing a Victoria Beckham design, but that the plan did not progress beyond initial discussions. Those remarks suggested an early pivot, not a sudden withdrawal days before the wedding.

That distinction has become central to the current debate. Critics argue that Brooklyn's wording reframes an early logistical issue as a dramatic last-minute betrayal.

No Response From the Beckhams or Peltz

Neither David nor Victoria Beckham has publicly addressed Brooklyn's allegations, and Nicola Peltz Beckham has not commented on Hilton's claims or the resurfaced Vogue coverage.

While the feud includes far more serious accusations, the wedding dress claim has become a focal point because it is one of the few elements that, according to critics like Hilton, can be directly checked against contemporaneous reporting.

Meanwhile, for Hilton alone, the discrepancy raises questions about whether Brooklyn overstated details to strengthen his account of parental interference. However, now that Hilton's 'receipt' has added a new layer to an already volatile family drama, the conversation is probably going to gain more attention.