Lewis Hamilton is embroiled in a heated battle with Max Verstappen this season, with the Red Bull driver threatening to spoil his run to a record eighth Driver's World Championship title. Verstappen meanwhile, is vying for his first championship victory. The Briton compared his own run to his first title, saying that the Dutchman is lucky to have far more experience under his belt.

Verstappen, now 24, is already in his seventh season in Formula 1. He can already be considered an F1 veteran considering how fast the turnover for race seats can be. This year has provided him with his first real chance to challenge for the title, with the Mercedes car proving to be far superior than the Red Bull in previous years.

For his part, Hamilton won his first title in 2008, just a year after his debut season in 2007. As such, he had far less experience in the sport. "My first title? It was horrendous," said Hamilton, in a surprising comment about what many would expect to have been a very special time in his life. At the time, he was driving for the McLaren team. "The journey was terrible, but he's what, six years in? I was in my second year. I didn't have a great structure around me in terms of management, I didn't have help to know how to handle all these curveballs sent at me," he said.

Hamilton went on to say that he had very limited advantages at the time except the fact that he was driving a great car. "I didn't have all the experience, I didn't have all the tools – except the ones in the car, said Hamilton, as quoted by Planet F1.

However, he admitted that he learned a lot from the experience of struggling on his way to his first title. He then went on to win six more championships when he joined Mercedes, and is currently hoping to secure one more. 2021 has proven to be the most competitive season since 2016, when teammate Nico Rosberg managed to snatch the title away from Hamilton.

The defending champion now has to work hard to maintain his streak, as he goes into the final five races of the season 12 points behind Verstappen.